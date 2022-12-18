'A Christmas Story Christmas' marks return to NWI native Jean Shepherd's Hohman

When actor Zack Ward played the bully Scut Farkus in "A Christmas Story," no one on the set four decades ago had any idea it would become such an enduring holiday classic.

"It was like a summer camp in winter," Ward said in a phone interview. "It was fun. I wasn't intimidated. My mom was an actress. No one on set had any idea it would become so beloved. I was a little boy in a movie no one knew or cared about that's now known around the country."

Ward and other cast members from director Bob Clark's 1983 adaption of Hammond native Jean Shepherd's book "In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash" returned for the new sequel "A Christmas Story Christmas." The return to Shepherd's Hohman, a lightly fictionalized version of Hammond named after its main drag downtown, recently debuted on HBO Max.

Produced by Legendary and Warner Brothers, the sequel brings back Peter Billingsley as Ralphie, whose relentless quest to procure an "official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle, with a compass in the stock and this thing that tells time" delighted audiences for decades. The original film plays round the clock on cable during Christmas, has spawned a cottage industry of merchandise like leg lamps and pink bunny suits and has been hailed by critics as one of the greatest Christmas movies of all time.

"I was worried about it, especially after 'A Christmas Story 2' was released and was a very bad movie. Even Shepherd himself made fun of it," said Nick Mantis, a local documentary filmmaker who's been working on a biographic film about Shepherd. "As for 'A Christmas Story Christmas,' I enjoyed it. I thought the movie was well-scripted and excellently narrated by Peter Billingsley as a nod to the original and to Jean Shepherd. Having many of the kid actors from the first movie in this sequel was a good idea. Producers Vince Vaughn and Peter Billingsley did a good job."

The original film is littered with references to Shepherd's native Northwest Indiana, including "my old man was one of the most feared furnace fighters in Northern Indiana," "some clodhopper down in Griffith," "in the heat of battle, my father wove a tapestry of obscenity that as far as we know, is still hanging in space over Lake Michigan" and "Chicago Bears... terror of the Midway... Chicago Chipmunks maybe, Bears never!"

The new sequel follows an adult Ralphie as he returns to his childhood home on Cleveland Street in Hohman with his own family in tow to celebrate Christmas after the Old Man's death. It's similar to the original in that it's an episodic series of anecdotes with a humorous, sarcastic and often hyperbolic voiceover by Billingsley, and fantasy scenes, such as a Ralphie beating out Isaac Asimov and Ray Bradbury for the Nobel Prize "for science fiction novels over 2,000 pages," prompting anyone who ever doubted him to weepingly lament their short-sighted folly.

Ralphie, who somehow made it to adulthood without shooting his eye out, seeks to pursue his dream to become a published author and to provide his own children with the type of magical Christmas his parents gave him growing up.

"People seem to love the characters in his movies and their actions because they identify in one way or another," Mantis said. "Jean Shepherd insisted that his stories were universal and not set only in a certain time period, and it is that formula that Shepherd used to reach the wide audience he has always had — young and old, rich or poor, male or female. It was the human experience he honed in on and in a way celebrated with humor."

The new movie pays homage to Shepherd in a number of ways, such as with an "In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash" sign hanging in Flick's Tavern and Eduard Strauss's "Bahn Frei," which was the theme song of his long-running WOR radio show, re-runs of which can still be heard on Lakeshore Public Radio on Sundays.

"I saw Jean Shepherd on set talking to Bob Clark. My role wasn't big enough for him to stick his fingers in," Ward said.

The new movie imagines where Shepherd's beloved characters would end up in adulthood, with Ralphie, for instance, catching up with Schwartz and Flick when he decides to visit "Hohman's brain trust": Flick's Tavern. He squares off again against the nefarious Black Bart and his gang.

He also runs into Ward's Scut Farkus, the infamous raccoon-hat-wearing bully from the original.

"You don't have a good guy without a bad guy," he said. "You don't have Luke Skywalker without Darth Vader. I was the Darth Vader of 'A Christmas Story.'"

Ward has kept close with the other cast members for nearly 40 years and was glad to get the script for the sequel.

"It was a great script," he said. "It was by Nick Schenk, who also wrote 'Gran Tarino' and 'The Mule' for Clint Eastwood. He's like a Midwestern American Hemingway. It was a perfect fit, intricate and gritty, with the same storytelling texture as Jean Shepherd. It was fantastic. It really bookends and continues the story of the original."

He was happy to catch up with past cast members while filming in Bulgaria.

"I've known these guys for 40 years," he said. "It was in quarantine during lockdown, so we were able to go for walks and have conversations. It was a rare opportunity where you have that time. In your normal life, you don't have that quality an interaction. You go out to dinner, and then go your separate ways."

Ward and his fellow cast members have seen the film blow up in popularity after its saturation on cable television during the holidays.

"It's lovely to see the way fans of all ages and generations love the movie," he said. "It's rare to see a film or piece of art loved so much."

Ward returned to the "A Christmas Story" House in Cleveland, where the original movie was filmed, last Saturday to sign autographs and take photos with fans. This weekend, he's also set to host a special screening of "A Christmas Story Christmas" to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association and raise awareness of the disease that afflicts more than 5.8 million Americans.

His father is now in the end stages of Alzheimer's.

"Alzheimer's is brutal," he said. "It gets worse and worse as it continues. The rest of the family tries to take care of that person and is collateral damage. Medically, there's no solution and no cure, just sadness as you help them on their journey. There isn't a government support system. You create that support with your family and friends."

Taking care of his ailing father gave him a greater appreciation for the movie story line in "A Christmas Story Christmas," in which Ralphie copes with the loss of his Old Man.

"It's beautifully done and sweet and kind," Ward said. "It adds another layer for adults watching the movie. I teared up quite a bit. It helped me process losing my father as everybody will inevitably. It's beautifully sweet and sad and addresses that reality. It can be daunting and scary. Life is so precious. We have to enjoy the moments we have. We're not guaranteed more."

Ward also was grateful that his character got a fulfilling character arc in the sequel.

"I thought they did a wonderful job and made a good decision in not just making him a two-dimensional baddie," he said. "It's not that simple. You can't draw a line from a kid to a criminal or a bad person. Kids make decisions that are reactionary, reacting to their environment."

"A Christmas Story" has resonated with so many over the years due to the character development, he said.

"It walks an elegant line between funny and silly and honest and real," he said. "One of the keys that makes the original a good film is the young boy's heroic journey, his coming of age. It's not just about a Red Ryder BB gun. His father said he had one when he was his age when it was behind the tree, meaning he was coming into his own. It's not like 'Jingle All the Way,' all due respect to Arnold (Schwarzenegger). It has some depth to it. It's a coming-of-age story."

The sequel furthers that story line.

"The first film follows his slow first steps into manhood, showing the decoder pin is a commercial, you don't always get want you want and your baby boy becomes a young man," he said. "In the new film, he steps into the shoes of becoming a patriarch and takes the next step in being a man."

While Ward played one of the most iconic bullies in cinematic history in the original, it didn't immediately translate into other roles, as the film was not initially a hit at the box office and did not take off in popularity until later.

"I grew up in Toronto, Canada, and did not get invited to the premiere," he said. "I had a small supporting part in a film that didn't get popular until 20 years later."

Ward still went on to have a successful career in Hollywood, performing in countless roles in movies and television, including "Transformers," "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "CSI," "Mike & Molly," "Hawaii Five-0," "Titus" and "Lost."

He recently founded Brilliant Screen Studios, a full-service production company, rental house and studio facility in Los Angeles.

"I love creating stuff," he said. "But once you reach a certain age, unless you're Brad Pitt or Tim Cruise, you can't sit around waiting for people to give you approval. There aren't a lot of roles written for a red-haired, slant-eyed actor with a punchable face. I had to convince them in auditions for every role I ever got. I'm going to bring that same tenacity and drive to doing productions and writing scripts."

Brilliant Screen Studios rents out equipment and stages, offering filmmakers a one-stop film shop that handles everything from pre- to post-production. It specializes in soup-to-nuts production of independent movies under $10 million, offering them the same high-tech gear that was used on productions like Disney+'s "The Mandalorian."

The studio will soon release a film Ward directed, "Patsy Lee & the Keepers of the 5 Kingdoms." The coming-of-age family adventure film stars James Hong, who's appeared in countless films like "Big Trouble in Little China" and "Blade Runner."

"He's had more credits than anyone in the history of Hollywood and been talked about for an Oscar nomination for 'Everyone Everywhere All At Once,'" Ward said.

A premiere is planned to celebrate Hong's 94th birthday in February. The film features practical effects and George Takei of "Star Trek" fame.

"It's a 1980s-style family fantasy like 'Goonies' or 'Dark Crystal' or 'Big Trouble in Little China,'" he said. "I co-wrote it with Ace Underhill, which is his real name and sounds like if there were a jet pilot who's also a hobbit. He's a genius. It's wonderful to be able to work with the team. As a director, you're like a conductor making sure everyone is on the same page and shares your vision. By the time the movie is in theaters, I'll have seen it 2,000 times and spend my time watching the audience reaction instead of watching the movie again."

Ward has several other irons in the fire and said he would be open to another "A Christmas Story" sequel if the script were high-quality enough.

"I hope 'A Christmas Story Christmas' will become a new classic and a wonderful new tradition," he said.

He looks forward to spending some quiet, calm and relaxing time with his family on Christmas. He typically travels and does charity events all the way up until the holiday.

"One of my favorite memories is to meet with fans, families of fans with grandfathers and kids," he said. "They tell their young kids I'm Scut Farkus. I was a kid in the movie but now I'm a grown man, but I have a similar enough looking face where I'm recognizable. The kid will realize for the first time that people grow. It's amazing to watch their minds get blown in a 30-second period. They'll look down at the photo I'm signing and look back up to me. They give me the look that they realize they're going to grow up, that it's going to happen and it's an incredible thing."

Gallery: "Mommy's Little Piggy" eating contest Mommy's Little Piggy Mommy's Little Piggy Mommy's Little Piggy Mommy's Little Piggy "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest "Mommy's Little Piggy" Eating Contest