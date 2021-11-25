'A Christmas Story Comes Home' exhibit a cherished tradition in Northwest Indiana

Some men are Baptists, others Catholics, Ralphie's Old Man an Oldsmobile man, but all can appreciate "A Christmas Story Comes Home."

No one has to be triple-dog dared to visit the free exhibit that pays homage to Hammond native Jean Shepherd's "A Christmas Story," which has become as much of a cherished holiday tradition in the Region as watching the holiday classic during its 24-hour marathons on cable every Christmas.

One can watch Ralphie's irrepressible quest to shoot his eye out with his coveted Red Ryder BB gun when the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority unwraps its annual “A Christmas Story” exhibit. It runs at The Indiana Welcome Center at 7770 Corinne Drive in Hammond through Jan. 2.

The annual exhibition features animated department store window displays that depict scenes from the movie, including Higbee’s Department Store based on Hammond's bygone Goldblatt's, A Hero’s Dream, Flick’s Tongue and the Triple Dog Dare, It’s a Major Award, Santa’s Mountain at Higbee’s, The Bumpus Hounds and The Parker Living Room. They were originally displayed at the Macy's Department Store in New York City and later acquired by the SSCVA.