'A Christmas Story' regales viewers with tales of Jean Shepherd's Region boyhood

Hammond native Jean Shepherd was many things.
He was a radio host, raconteur, author, screenwriter, humorist and public television show host. He built a massive cult following as a radio host on New York City's WOR, crisscrossed the country for Jean Shepherd's America on PBS and was published in many national magazines.
He was, of course, best known as the creator of "A Christmas Story." The timeless holiday classic only has gained in popularity and stature since its release in 1983.
It's now aired round-the-clock on Christmas on either TNT or TBS every year. People can quote many lines from the movie by heart like "Fragile, must be Italian," "You'll shoot your eye out," "He looks like a deranged Easter bunny," "I triple dog dare you" and "Only one thing in the world could've dragged me away from the soft glow of electric sex gleaming in the window."
Shepherd is honored extensively in the Region. A community center is named after him in Hammond, where the Indiana Welcome Center hosts the annual "A Christmas Story Comes Home" exhibit. Leg lamps from the film burn throughout Northwest Indiana.
One can visit the Calumet Region/National Stories exhibit at the Gary Library and Cultural Center at 220 W. Fifth Ave. in downtown Gary to see a signed manuscript of Shepherd's 1966 short story collection "In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash," the book on which "A Christmas Story" is based. It's on loan from the Hammond Public Library's Suzanne G. Long Local History Room, which also has other Shepherd memorabilia.
Filmmaker Nick Mantis, a Hammond native who's been working on a documentary about Shepherd for years, recently donated a plaque Hammond dedicated to Shepherd and an academic gown from when Indiana University Northwest conferred an honorary degree on him.
Mantis, who grew up a few blocks away from Shepherd's childhood home, has obtained other items he might donate in the hope of creating a small museum dedicated to Shepherd. He's almost done with his movie "Shep" and just needs to obtain footage from the PBS Boston affiliate to finish.
"I need to wait for WGBH to give me a green light to make one more trip there to research the rest of Shep’s files," he said. "They have an abundance of media I’d like to use. Half of it was off-site being digitized when I was there two years ago and COVID put a major backlog on it as well as their onsite research restrictions. I'm awaiting the archivist that helps me from there and she sends me stuff as it comes in online. Man, I wish I can get it done but just not there yet."
Mantis hopes to preserve the memory of Shepherd in a city that has changed significantly since he grew up there. The Goldblatt's where a department store Santa kicked a tongue-tied, deer-in-the-headlights-looking Ralphie down the slide, prompting him to finally remember at the last possible second that he wanted a Red Ryder BB gun that might cause him to “shoot his eye out,” as a chorus of sensible adults never failed to remind him, was dramatically imploded.
All the downtown department stores are gone. So is the Chinese restaurant they visited after the Bumpus hounds laid waste to their turkey. The Warren G. Harding Elementary School where Flick disastrously licked the frozen flagpole has been razed and rebuilt.
Mantis has amassed a wealth of archival footage and interviews with the likes of Jerry Seinfeld for his nonfiction biographical film narrated in Shepherd's own voice. After years of research, he's planning one final trip to Boston.