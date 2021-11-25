'A Christmas Story' regales viewers with tales of Jean Shepherd's Region boyhood

Filmmaker Nick Mantis, a Hammond native who's been working on a documentary about Shepherd for years, recently donated a plaque Hammond dedicated to Shepherd and an academic gown from when Indiana University Northwest conferred an honorary degree on him.

Mantis, who grew up a few blocks away from Shepherd's childhood home, has obtained other items he might donate in the hope of creating a small museum dedicated to Shepherd. He's almost done with his movie "Shep" and just needs to obtain footage from the PBS Boston affiliate to finish.

"I need to wait for WGBH to give me a green light to make one more trip there to research the rest of Shep’s files," he said. "They have an abundance of media I’d like to use. Half of it was off-site being digitized when I was there two years ago and COVID put a major backlog on it as well as their onsite research restrictions. I'm awaiting the archivist that helps me from there and she sends me stuff as it comes in online. Man, I wish I can get it done but just not there yet."