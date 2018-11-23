When “A Christmas Story” plays on repeat Christmas Eve and Christmas Day on TBS, viewers aren’t looking for a twist in the story. Hohman, Ind.’s, Ralphie Parker is going to pine for that Red Ryder BB gun, say “oh fudge” or something along those lines, taste a bar of Lifebuoy, take down a bully and feast on Chinese turkey.
We wouldn’t want it any other way.
Wisely, the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority understands what a holiday tradition means to those who visit “A Christmas Story” Comes Home,” running at the Indiana Visitors Center through Dec. 31.
That annual tribute to the 1983 ﬁlm and the Hammond childhood of author Jean Shepherd, set for its 11th exhibit at the Indiana Welcome Center, has its annual improvements but stays the same at the core, according to Erika Dahl, SSCVA director of communications.
“It’s becoming part of families’ traditions to come to the exhibit just like it’s a tradition to watch 'A Christmas Story,’ the movie,” she said. But traditions can be enhanced, and Dahl pointed to two expanded features.
Special Kids Day, to be held Dec. 7, will host two sessions, building on a daytime tryout last year. The event, with sessions from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m., serves children with sensory needs, bringing Santa oﬀ Higbee’s mountain and quieting the music and the ﬂashing lights for a better experience. The event is sponsored by the Hobart Soccer Club’s Top Soccer program and includes free photos with Santa.
“We tested this last year and received positive feedback,” she said. “We did it during the day so we decided to do both day and evening (sessions) for a few hours this year.”
There also will be twice the Holiday Market, spread over two days this year, the weekend of Dec. 1-2. Featuring artisans from the Region, the market invites shoppers into a heated tent outside the Welcome Center from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. both days.
As for the familiar, “A Christmas Story” Comes Home presents six animatronic scenes that will evoke the sounds of Shepherd’s voice narrating his Hammond (ﬁctionalized as Hohman) Christmas memories in the ﬁlm:
- The Higbee's Department Store window, as seen in the opening of the movie
- Flick with his tongue stuck to the ﬂagpole
- Santa’s Mountain at Higbee’s
- The Bumpus hounds, destroyers of Christmas turkeys
- A Hero’s Dream, when Ralphie imagines taking on the bad guys with his
- trusty BB gun
- It’s a Major Award, a leg lamp to make a mother hide her face
“These are the windows (from Macy’s in New York),” Dahl said. “These were used years and years ago in Herald Square in New York City. A few years after that they went to Boston and were on display there for the Christmas season.
“We hunted them down and found they were being stored in a warehouse. And we have an agreement with Warner Bros. (owner of the ‘Christmas Story’ brand) to display them each year.”
In addition to his animatronic scene, Flick’s ignominy is immortalized in a statue outside the visitors center, suitable for photographs.
Add in decorated trees, coloring and craft stations for kids, special events, contests and a day set aside for ﬁrst responders, and any “Christmas Story” fan will indeed feel at home.