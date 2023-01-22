A growing Winfield assesses traffic needs

Winfield master traffic plan Lights control the flow of traffic at 109th Avenue and Randolph Street in Winfield.

WINFIELD — The Town Council is spending $68,900 to prepare a master traffic plan to look into traffic needs and trends.

One councilman described it as "putting the rules of the road in place."

A 26-page plan, prepared by DLZ of Munster and adopted Tuesday by the Town Council, will help determine the needs at the town’s major intersections, Town Administrator Nick Bellar said.

According to the summary of the plan, “the town of Winfield is a fast-growing community with rapid residential land-use developments. To better prepare for the expected traffic growth and plan for the roadway and intersection improvements, this study evaluates the existing traffic conditions, forecasts future 10-year and 20-year traffic patterns and corresponding transportation facility capacities. The resulting roadway and intersection improvement recommendations comprise the master traffic plan for the next 10 to 20 years.”

Winfield is growing at a rate of 3.62% annually, and its population has increased by 11.7% since the most recent census, which recorded 7,181 residents in 2020. Spanning 12 miles, Winfield has a population density of 648 people per square mile.

The master plan covers 21 intersections, including the main arteries of 109th and 117th avenues and Randolph Street.

The plan lists recommendations through 2031 and 2041.

For instance, additional eastbound and westbound through lanes are recommended at 109th Avenue and Colorado Street by 2031.

Recommended changes by 2041 include widening Randolph Street to two lanes between 109th and 117th avenues, with a traffic signal or roundabout at 112th Avenue.

Another recommendation is bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, especially in the commercial core, to allow for the use of alternative modes of transportation.

Bellar called it a guidance document for developers, town planners and officials: “If someone wants to come in and develop a piece of property, the developer would know what the expectations are.”

“The master plan lays down the expectation of the town as it relates to roads," Councilman David Anderson said. "Developers now know what they have to do before walking through the door."

Anderson, a member of the Plan Commission, said this update to the master traffic plan addresses anticipated development, whether it be commercial or residential.

Developers "will know what the expectations of the town are at the minimum,” he said, such as traffic lights and roundabouts.

The approved master traffic plan will tie into the comprehensive master plan that officials will prepare with input from the public in coming weeks, Bellar said.

Town officials will take into account documents detailing plans for such things as parks and sanitary and stormwater sewers.

“So all this will go into consideration while we undertake the comprehensive master plan,” Bellar said.

The initial presentation on the comprehensive plan is to be given at the joint Plan Commission-Town Council meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at Town Hall, 10645 Randolph St.

The public kickoff to the planning process is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at Town Hall.

The public workshop will allow residents to engage with the planning team, provide input on key focus areas and learn more about the process to establish Winfield's new comprehensive plan, Bellar said.