A safe procedure, vasectomy rules out only fatherhood, urologist explains

Every year, an estimated 500,000 males choose a vasectomy to prevent unwanted pregnancy in their partners.
Though the Urology Care Foundation lists a vasectomy as a minor medical procedure, many males consider it a major decision. Having a thorough understanding of the process can help separate fact from fiction.
“A vasectomy is a minor procedure, but a major decision,” said Dr. Genri Pinkhasov, a urologist and surgeon with Porter Physician Group, who performs about one a week. “When I have the discussion with a patient, I stress that it is a very effective procedure for sterilization, and it’s not a major surgery. It’s also very challenging to try and reverse, so being confident in your decision is paramount.”
Pinkhasov explained that a vasectomy takes about 20 minutes in his office. Under a local anesthetic, a small incision is made in the scrotum to locate the vas deferens, the tube that transports sperm to the ejaculatory duct. A small section of the vas deferens is surgically removed and the ends of the tube are cauterized and clamped.
“It’s important to remove a small amount of the vas deferens to ensure they cannot reconnect as part of the healing process,” Pinkhasov said. “Cauterizing and clamping the ends of the tubes also ensures that the change is permanent.”
Recently, a “no scalpel” version of a vasectomy has become available. “Technically, it is not an incision using a scalpel,” Pinkhasov said. “But a surgeon still needs to get inside of the scrotum to locate the vas deferens." This version uses a needle, but Pinkhasov prefers the incision process to guarantee the permanent separation of the vas deferens.
He explains to every patient that a vasectomy has no effect on sexual performance. “Patients might read some misinformation on the subject,” he said. “A vasectomy removes the sperm from the equation. Everything else remains the same.”
He also debunks internet speculation that a vasectomy can increase the chance of prostate cancer or sexually transmitted diseases. “There is no concrete evidence of either one being true,” he said. “A man who gets a vasectomy is also a man who routinely sees a urologist for medical care. There’s an association because only those who seek routine care can ever be diagnosed with a medical problem. But it is definitely not a correlation between the procedure and prostate cancer.”
A very small percentage of patients suffer a post vasectomy pain syndrome, usually caused by blood seeping from the end of the vas deferens. “It’s a rare reaction, and it is treatable with anti-inflammatory medications,” Pinkhasov said. “There is a very small risk of infection from the surgical cut, but once again, that is rare.”
Patients can usually return to work in one to two days, depending on what they do. “We recommend avoiding heavy lifting for a couple of days,” the doctor said. “Ice and rest for the first day, perhaps some over-the-counter pain medication. By day two, most everyone can return to normal activity.”
Though sex can resume in a week, it's important patients understand that the vasectomy is not in full effect yet. “Sperm is already present in the vas deferens tube,” Pinkhasov said. “For 90 days, other birth control methods should be used. Then we conduct a sperm analysis to detect any live sperm in the ejaculation fluid.”
Once men get the all-clear, the vasectomy is working as advertised.