A sneak peek at who wins in this fall’s general election

Nine Lake County Democrats running in the Nov. 3 general election have already moved into the win column.

No Republicans came forward to contest the reelection of state senators Lonnie M. Randolph, of East Chicago, and Eddie D. Melton, of Merrillville.

Nor is the GOP challenging state representatives Carolyn B. Jackson, of Hammond, Earl Harris, of East Chicago, and Ragen Hatcher and Vernon Smith, both of Gary.

Lake County Surveyor Bill Emerson Jr. and 3rd District Lake County Commissioner Michael C. Repay won’t have to break a sweat in their fall reelection campaigns either. They and David J. Pastrick, who won the Democratic Party nomination for Lake County coroner, are also unopposed this fall.

No Republicans ran for those offices in the June 2 primary election.

Michelle Fajman, Lake County elections director, said the GOP had until noon Tuesday to scour its ranks for anyone willing to campaign for these empty ballot slots.

But Lake County GOP Chairman Dan Dernulc said early this week none would be forthcoming. He said few Republicans live in north Lake County, where many of the unopposed districts are.

And Democrats who run for Lake’s countywide offices rarely lose.