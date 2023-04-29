HANNAH TOWNSHIP — A Plymouth man was killed Friday afternoon when he ran a red light on U.S. 30 and was struck by a semitrailer, police said.

Brent Freyenberger, 39, was heading west on U.S. 30 in a 2008 Honda Accord when he ran the red light at State Road 39 shortly before 3:30 p.m., Capt. Derek Allen of the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office said in a statement released Saturday morning.

The Accord and a semitrailer driven by a 27-year-old North Judson man collided in the intersection, Allen said.

Freyenberger was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement, and the truck driver suffered an upper-body injury.

Two independent witnesses reported that the Honda disregarded the traffic light, Allen said.

The westbound lanes of U.S. 30 in the area of the crash were shut down for about two and a half hours while deputies investigated and wreckage was removed from the intersection, according to the statement.