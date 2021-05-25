Acting US attorney named clerk of courts for northern Indiana US District Court

The U.S. Federal Courthouse for the Northern District of Indiana is shown in Hammond.
SOUTH BEND — Gary T. Bell will be the next clerk of court for the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Indiana.
Bell has been serving as acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana and will begin working for the District Court on June 14, according to a news release. He will become clerk of court on July 1 to fill the vacancy from Clerk Robert Trgovich's impending retirement.
After joining the U.S. Attorney's Office in 1999, Bell was the first assistant United States attorney and criminal chief before being appointed to his current role. Prior to joining the office, he was a litigation associate at Spangler, Jennings, & Dougherty, PC.
"Gary Bell has been an exceptional trial attorney handling complex criminal cases in the Northern District of Indiana for over 20 years," Chief Judge DeGuilio said in the release. "He has in recent years assumed increasing responsibility for the supervision and management of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, culminating in his becoming the acting U.S. attorney."
Bell will report to DeGuilio and other judges of the Northern District as clerk of court, the release said. His responsibilities will include legal and administrative duties, such as managing the court's budget, information technology, jury services and the staff responsible for processing civil and criminal cases.
Tina Nommay — who was criminal chief and became acting first assistant when Bell became acting U.S. attorney — will take Bell's place as acting U.S. attorney. Details on her transition are not yet finalized, but Ryan Holmes, public information officer at the U.S. Attorney's Office, expects her to presume her new role sometime in early June. Previously, Nommay was a branch supervisor in the Fort Wayne office.
Having graduated from the University of Michigan with a bachelor's degree in economics, Bell received his law degree from Indiana University School of Law. He was an adjunct professor at Calumet College of St. Joseph and Valparaiso University School of Law.