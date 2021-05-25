Acting US attorney named clerk of courts for northern Indiana US District Court

Downtown Hammond The U.S. Federal Courthouse for the Northern District of Indiana is shown in Hammond.

SOUTH BEND — Gary T. Bell will be the next clerk of court for the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Indiana.

Bell has been serving as acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana and will begin working for the District Court on June 14, according to a news release. He will become clerk of court on July 1 to fill the vacancy from Clerk Robert Trgovich's impending retirement.

After joining the U.S. Attorney's Office in 1999, Bell was the first assistant United States attorney and criminal chief before being appointed to his current role. Prior to joining the office, he was a litigation associate at Spangler, Jennings, & Dougherty, PC.

"Gary Bell has been an exceptional trial attorney handling complex criminal cases in the Northern District of Indiana for over 20 years," Chief Judge DeGuilio said in the release. "He has in recent years assumed increasing responsibility for the supervision and management of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, culminating in his becoming the acting U.S. attorney."