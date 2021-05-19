 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Activists seek 30-day review of Indiana redistricting plan
alert urgent

Activists seek 30-day review of Indiana redistricting plan

Indiana Legislature

The Indiana House of Representative meets in the chamber at the Statehouse on April 22.

 Darron Cummings, file, Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — Voting rights activists are calling on Indiana legislative leaders to give the public a month for reviewing proposed new congressional and state election district maps before they are finalized.

Members of the Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission organized by Common Cause and other groups issued a report Wednesday calling for greater public involvement in the once-a-decade redrawing of election maps based on population changes.

The Republican-dominated Legislature plans a fall return to the Statehouse for votes on the new maps, with the process being delayed because the U.S. Census Bureau won't release data for congressional and legislative redistricting until perhaps September following COVID-19 pandemic delays.

Common Cause Indiana policy director Julia Vaughn said the Legislature should use the coming months to hold hearings around the state for public comment.

"Once you have proposals available, slow the process down," Vaughn said. "Give people at least 30 days to understand and give feedback on what the Legislature has proposed."

Republican legislative leaders have said public hearings will be held about redistricting but haven't given details. They didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

0
0
0
0
2

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Where are all the Uber and Lyft drivers?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts