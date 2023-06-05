Three local radio stations in Valparaiso will host the Adams Radio Group Make-A-Wish Request-A-Thon Wednesday.

Adams Radio Group will host the annual fundraiser to benefit Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana on X-Rock 103.9, Z-107.1 and Indiana 105.5 FM for much of the day.

Listeners can request songs in exchange for donations to Make-A-Wish from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. The money will help grant life-changing wishes for kids in Northwest Indiana who are suffering from critical illnesses, including terminal diseases.

The money will go toward the local Make-A-Wish chapter.

Make-A-Wish has granted more than 20,000 wishes to sick kids since 1983.

"The inspiring 14-hours will be filled with uplifting wish stories from local families, information about the Make-A-Wish mission and how to volunteer," Adams Radio Group said in a news release.

People can make donations in person between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday at the studio at 2755 Sager Road in Valparaiso. Donors will be able to get a star with their named placed on the Wall of Wishes in the front of the studio.

They also can give by phone, online and through text-to-give. To donate, call 219-213-9121 and make a song request during the event, make a song request online at oki.wish.org/nwiwishes, or text "makeawish" to 243725.