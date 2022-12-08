Adele Mackanos profiled NWI’s café set and the less famous

Adele Louise Mackanos was Northwest Indiana’s lady of letters for several decades.

Mackanos, 82, who died Nov. 30, will be best remembered as celebrating the lives and social gatherings of the Region’s high society in The Times.

She also wrote about the deaths of well-known community leaders, like former Gary Mayor A. Martin Katz in 1995, as well hundreds of residents whose only public notice came in the many eulogies she wrote.

Melinda Moore, who worked with Mackanos over the years, said she excelled at reaching out to the families of her obituary subjects. “She said the families were always glad to talk to her about their loved ones.”

Born to Marcella and Steve Gorecki, Mackanos graduated from Emerson High School in Gary. She married Robert Mackanos and together raised three children.

One of her daughters, Marcie Boyd, recalls Mackanos speaking about having embarked on her life’s work at an early age, with the encouragement of her teachers to practice her writing skills.

She struck up many correspondences with pen pals in England, Finland and Japan, and wrote to ambassadors and other dignitaries.

At age 11, she wrote to the then newly crowned Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain and received a response on royal stationery from one of queen’s ladies in waiting.

Mackanos took classes in 1977 at Valparaiso University in writing and journalism. She worked as a staff writer at the Hobart Gazette, Valparaiso’s Vidette Messenger and the Merrillville Herald.

Mackanos was among the first female journalists in the area to rise to the position of managing editor, at the Crown Point-based Lake County Star during the 1980s and early 1990s.

“Adele ran a tight ship at the Star," said Philip Potempa, marketing director for Theatre at the Center, who worked with Mackanos at The Times and the Lake County Star. "She had the intuition of what the reader wanted.”

Mackanos wrote for The Times of Northwest Indiana from 1991 to 2008, primarily obituary stories and features about local businesses and luminaries.

“Adele was always lively, bubbly and friendly," Moore recalled. "I don’t ever remember seeing her down.”

Mackanos and Marge Kullerstrand attended dozens of balls, galas and anniversary parties thrown by various organizations and institutions. Together, they cataloged everyone who attended each event in recognition of an old school journalism tradition that names make the news.

Kullerstrand said Mackanos’s years of reporting acquainted her with most of Lake County’s notables.

“People would open the Sunday papers and look for those society columns. Adele knew whose names to put in boldface. She was a treasure to the community,” Kullerstrand said.

Moore said Mackanos “loved writing for the Around Town column where she got to rub shoulders with the movers and shakers. She had some great stories to tell us at the office when she got back from all those parties.”

Mackanos received several honors during her career, including the Peter Lisagor award from the Chicago Headliner’s Club and the Edgar Mills award from Northwest Indiana communicators.

Boyd said Mackanos, who had three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, considered her family the greatest accomplishment of her life.