Adoption fees reduced to $25 at Humane Society of Hobart for Empty the Shelters drive

Petee encourages those who are adopting during the holidays to make sure that they are not making the adoption a surprise gift.

"We want the pet to be in the home forever. We don't allow for the pet to be gifts. The person has to be here. We don't want it to be a surprise or something they can't have or want," Petee said.

Despite this year's challenges, Bissell Pet Foundation has remained vigilant in its mission to find loving homes for shelter pets, said Cathy Bissell, founder of Bissell Pet Foundation.

The foundation for this event is offering support to nearly 170 shelters, including the Humane Society of Hobart.

“It’s so important to choose adoption. So many people want to bring a pet into their home at this time of year. With the overwhelming number of pets in shelters, why not give them a chance? Without you, there really is no tomorrow so please consider adoption first," Bissell said.

This marks the foundation's seventh Empty the Shelters event in 2020 alone.

Since the program’s inception in 2016, Bissell Pet Foundation has helped 40,550 shelter pets find forever homes.