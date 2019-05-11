SCHERERVILLE — Advance Financial Federal Credit Union strongly believes in the credit union philosophy of “People Helping People” and recently demonstrated that belief as it awarded a $1,500 college scholarship to Lake Central High School student Ryan Michael Brummet.
Ryan and his parents recently attended the credit union's 81stAnnual Meeting where he was recognized by Chairwoman Janice Vamos for his academic accomplishments and presented with an award certificate.
“Ryan has an exemplary academic record, high test scores, an outstanding essay and very impressive references,” Vamos said.
“He is an individual who we believe will make an impact on our world.”
Ryan plans to attend IU in Bloomington and hopes to become a petroleum geologist. He plans to work for a company like Exxon-Mobile or Chevron where he would assist in researching and finding oil fields and making sure the oil is extracted effectively and efficiently. His focus will be on environmental sustainability.
Open to the public in both Lake and Porter counties, Advance Financial Federal Credit Union has branches in East Chicago and Schererville. The credit union provides its 13,000 members with comprehensive financial products and personalized service.
AFFCU’s Scholarship Program is open to college-bound graduating seniors from Lake or Porter County who are either members of AFFCU or have an immediate family member who is an AFFCU member. Applicants must be a graduating senior planning to attain a four-year degree from an accredited university or college.
For details about the scholarship or to learn more about the credit union, visit www.advancefcu.org or contact Christina Lozano at 219.392.3946 or email clozano@advancefcu.org.