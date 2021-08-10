Advance Financial donates money to Carmelite Home

EAST CHICAGO — Earlier this year, St. Joseph’s Carmelite Home suffered significant water and smoke damage as a result of a fire that partially destroyed the middle building of the home.

The children and staff from the Carmelite Home relocated to the Maria Teresa Tauscher Center.

Advance Financial Federal Credit Union (AFFCU) staff and members quickly responded by contributing to a fundraising effort that successfully collected nearly $1,000.

“As soon as we heard about the fire and the displacement of children and staff, we quickly began reaching out to our staff and members for donations,” said Jerry Gomez, President & CEO of AFFCU. “There is no better example of our credit philosophy in action...People helping people."

Christina Lozano, Director of Marketing, added, "I am always impressed by the generosity of our members particularly when there is a need in our community. Even during stressful times such as that during the COVID pandemic, our members stepped up.

About Carmelite Home