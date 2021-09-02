Advisories issued for two Dunes beaches due to high bacteria levels

PORTER — Visitors are being urged to stay out of the water at the Portage Lakefront and West Beach at Indiana Dunes National Park after routine measurements discovered excessive levels of e coli in the water at both locations.

Public Information Officer Bruce Rowe said standard weekly testing determined water at Portage contained 816.4 colony forming units per 100 milliliters; the West Shore reading was 313. Indiana’s state standard says e coli counts should not exceed 235 CFU/100mL.

Neither beach is technically closed, because a lifeguard is never present at the Portage Lakefront and there are no lifeguards on duty at Gary's West Shore on Thursday. Lifeguards will be stationed at West Shore this weekend and if e coli readings remain high at that time a closure is possible, Rowe said.

Regardless, Rowe recommended swimmers stay out of the water while contaminant levels are high to avoid ingesting potentially harmful bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness. The e coli itself is not harmful, Rowe said, but the bacteria is an “indicator species” that identifies the likely presence of organisms in the water that can be harmful.