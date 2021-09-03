Advisories lifted for two Dunes beaches

PORTER — Indiana Dunes National Park has lifted two beach advisories that went into effect Thursday after new testing revealed that the presence of E. coli in the water off Portage Lakefront and West Beach retreated to an acceptable level.

Samples taken Wednesday prompted the advisories, which warned visitors that the presence of the “indicator species” E. coli meant swimmers were at greater risk for gastrointestinal illness if they ingested the water.

New testing Thursday revealed E. coli levels had dropped precipitously at both locations, with the measurement at the Portage Lakefront at 20.1 colony forming units per 100 milliliters, down from 816.4 CFU/100mL one day earlier. At West Beach, the number was 2.0 CFU/100mL (down from 313). Indiana’s state standard says E. coli counts should not exceed 235 CFU/100mL.

Earlier testing revealed E. coli levels at the park’s six other beach access locations were below the state standard Wednesday. The park conducts weekly surveillance testing at all beaches, following up with additional daily testing if the heightened presence of E. coli is detected.