After 2020 cancellation, Lake County Fair patrons glad to be back for funnel cake, bumper cars

They had already gone on the Ferris wheel and the ring of fire and eaten elephant ears and deep-fried Oreos.

“I like coming on preview night because it’s calmer and the lines aren’t so long,” Mohn said.

Mohn’s brother, Daryl Mohn, also of Gary, had in tow his son, Jordan, 7 and cousin, Dewan Bynum, 7.

The boys had already gone back to school on Wednesday so Daryl Mohn said he brought them to the fair as a special treat.

“We’re here just for the games and the rides,” he said.

Shannon Brown, of Lowell, sat next to her friend Paula Knaut, of Hebron, talking while their young daughters, both 9, went on the scooter ride.

“It’s our play date. Our daughters have their play date and so do we,” Brown said.

Robert Campbell, of Crown Point, said he had recently moved from Highland to Crown Point and lived not too far from the Lake County Fair.

“This is what you do when you move to Crown Point, go to the Lake County Fair,” Campbell joked.

Campbell had brought with him three of his 10 grandchildren who were enjoying the scooter ride while he watched.