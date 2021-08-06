After 2020 cancellation, Lake County Fair patrons glad to be back for funnel cake, bumper cars

CROWN POINT — Except for last year when the pandemic canceled the Lake County Fair, Gloria Mohn and her family never miss attending preview night.
Mohn, of Gary, even took a screenshot of the fair start date last month so she wouldn’t miss it.
“I’ve been ready and prepared. We are here and ready,” Mohn said, adding, “It’s a good getaway after being quarantined for COVID last year.”
Fairgoers like Mohn and her daughter, Dahjanee Byhum, 20, of Gary, got a sneak peek at preview night on Thursday when gates opened at 5 p.m.
The Lake County Fair, which is promoting itself as having “something for everyone,” will be held today through Aug. 15.
“There’s a lot of things going on whether you want to eat fair food, ride the rides or go to the grandstand shows. Everybody is excited to come back,” said Arlene Marcinek, Lake County Fair Board secretary
The midway with rides and games was open as well as concession booths, including food vendors on Thursday night.
Most of the exhibits were closed to the public Thursday, but all will be open at 9 a.m. today for the official start of the Lake County Fair.
Mohn and her daughter wasted little time on Thursday after being at the fair for only about an hour.
They had already gone on the Ferris wheel and the ring of fire and eaten elephant ears and deep-fried Oreos.
“I like coming on preview night because it’s calmer and the lines aren’t so long,” Mohn said.
Mohn’s brother, Daryl Mohn, also of Gary, had in tow his son, Jordan, 7 and cousin, Dewan Bynum, 7.
The boys had already gone back to school on Wednesday so Daryl Mohn said he brought them to the fair as a special treat.
“We’re here just for the games and the rides,” he said.
Shannon Brown, of Lowell, sat next to her friend Paula Knaut, of Hebron, talking while their young daughters, both 9, went on the scooter ride.
“It’s our play date. Our daughters have their play date and so do we,” Brown said.
Robert Campbell, of Crown Point, said he had recently moved from Highland to Crown Point and lived not too far from the Lake County Fair.
“This is what you do when you move to Crown Point, go to the Lake County Fair,” Campbell joked.
Campbell had brought with him three of his 10 grandchildren who were enjoying the scooter ride while he watched.
He said he expected the grandkids, ages 7 to 12, would want to head to the various food vendors next.
“We had a snack before they came here but they’ve been growing like a couple of weeds,” Campbell said.
Matthew Thompson, of Merrillville, and his friend, Angelica Puente, of East Chicago, purchased wrist bands so they could ride as many rides as they wanted.
Both stopped long enough from the rides to get some food and Thompson carried a Fruity Pebbles funnel cake and a blue raspberry drink.
Gloria Mohn declared the opening night excellent in every way.
"Even the weather tonight is perfect," she said.