After design tweaks, Crown Point board OKs Sonic

Blue metal panels will be used as accents around the building, which is "a very important color for Sonic's new branding," Currier said.

The design changes aim to make the building "warmer and more traditional," while maintaining the eatery's branding through metal panels that boast menu items printed on them, as well as a lit-up cherry logo.

The 1,533-square-foot restaurant won't have indoor dining, but it will have a drive-thru and drive-in canopies, covered outdoor seating and 17 parking spaces and bicycle parking.

"I appreciate the gentlemen taking our comments and going back and doing some redesigns here," Commissioner Rich Day said. "The biggest thing for me was trying to get a harmonious neighborhood going on here with some of the other businesses close by."

The commission approved the restaurant design 5-1, with Vice Chair Dan Rohaley voting no, noting the new design still doesn't comply with Williamsburg architectural style standards established by the city in the late 1990s for buildings in the Broadway corridor.

Member Scott Evorik was absent.