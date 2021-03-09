 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
After design tweaks, Crown Point board OKs Sonic
urgent

After design tweaks, Crown Point board OKs Sonic

{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — After making some design changes, America's Drive-In is ready to call Crown Point home. 

During a Monday meeting, the Crown Point Plan Commission approved plans for a future Sonic planned for 896 N. Superior Drive. 

Previously, plan commissioners asked designers to add masonry and ditch some futuristic elements on the building. 

Grant Currier, president of Linden Group Architects and representing Sonic's corporate design team, presented commissioners with new renderings Monday. 

As first presented, the restaurant didn't have masonry on the building, and instead had metal panels and an "aluminum wood-grain look material," Currier said. 

"Some of the feedback that we got was a little too fun, not very serious ... ," Currier said.

"We took those comments to heart. We went back to Sonic corporate. For the last few months, few weeks, we've been working on revising this design." 

The building now includes a light gray and warm brown brick, as well as some metal paneling. 

'Carnivalish' colors gone

Long gone is the array of bright colors commissioners referred to as "carnival-ish," which has been replaced with gray bricks.

Blue metal panels will be used as accents around the building, which is "a very important color for Sonic's new branding," Currier said. 

The design changes aim to make the building "warmer and more traditional," while maintaining the eatery's branding through metal panels that boast menu items printed on them, as well as a lit-up cherry logo. 

The 1,533-square-foot restaurant won't have indoor dining, but it will have a drive-thru and drive-in canopies, covered outdoor seating and 17 parking spaces and bicycle parking.

"I appreciate the gentlemen taking our comments and going back and doing some redesigns here," Commissioner Rich Day said. "The biggest thing for me was trying to get a harmonious neighborhood going on here with some of the other businesses close by." 

The commission approved the restaurant design 5-1, with Vice Chair Dan Rohaley voting no, noting the new design still doesn't comply with Williamsburg architectural style standards established by the city in the late 1990s for buildings in the Broadway corridor.

Member Scott Evorik was absent. 

Also Monday, the Plan Commission approved a 10-unit, multi-tenant retail building, known as Crown Village West, at 1400 Summit St., as well as a contractor's office at 750 E. Porter St. 

Gallery: COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mass. town mulls Black reparations, victim speaks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts