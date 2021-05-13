After-school vaccinations hosted for Crown Point, Andrean high schools

CROWN POINT — Franciscan Health Crown Point is holding after-school vaccine clinics for students and staff from Crown Point High School and Andrean High School.

The vaccination site will be at the Marian Education Center at Franciscan Health Crown Point, located at 1201 S. Main St.

The vaccine is free and no insurance information or payments will be requested. In addition to staff and students, family members are welcome to register as well.

The vaccination schedule for Crown Point High School will be from 3:30-7 p.m. May 18-19. The schedule for Andrean High School will be 3:30-7 p.m. May 20.

Individuals can sign up by going online to vaccine.coronavirus.in.gov/en-US/ and follow the steps provided on the website. Those signing up should enter the Crown Point zip code of 46307 and select Francsican Health Crown Point as a location.

There has been an uptick at the Crown Point hospital of unvaccinated people in their 30s and 40s with coronavirus, said Jason Middleton, Franciscan Health Crown Point vice president of administrative services. He said getting more people in the area vaccinated will combat that trend.