After series of brush fires in area, officials remind public to follow local burning protocols

In other cases, it can mean driving a vehicle with equipment dragging on the road behind it.

Either way, such mistakes are likely to cause sparks that can easily catch fire if they make contact with flammable material.

People also commonly start fires and forget to extinguish them, or don't fully put them out, which lends itself easily to wildfires, Bell said.

One should inspect their equipment before doing yard work and clear the area of any materials that could easily catch fire or cause sparks to fly, such as rocks or other debris that might be scattered about.

The dos and don'ts

Arguably the first step one should take to prevent an accidental fire is to become familiar with and to follow all state and local regulations for burning, Bell said.

Anyone who lives in an area that allows open burning should do so inside a barrel with a metal mesh covering on top. The covering will keep the flames inside, prevent overstuffing and keep ash and other burning materials from escaping and spreading elsewhere, Bell said.

People also should make sure the area around their barrel or other container is clear of combustible materials. The same goes for any kind of fire, open burning or otherwise.