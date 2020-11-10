After series of brush fires in area, officials remind public to follow local burning protocols

Fire officials are urging the public to refrain from openly burning materials after a string of brush fires in the Region.
In a statement issued Monday, the Liberty Township Volunteer Department warned fall conditions could enhance the potential for wildfires.
"The fall season increases the rapid acceleration of a brush fire to take off quick and create a hazardous situation creating a lot larger of a wildfire to then spread," the statement reads. The season also "increases the fuel load on the ground as the humidity in the material dries out, increasing the potential for fire activity."
Only trained professionals should perform controlled burns as authorized, the statement adds.
The department's reminder comes on the heels of two large brush fires that broke out in Lake County last week. Most recently, a 4-acre swath of land burned Saturday in the 1200 block of Clark Street in Crown Point.
There were no injuries, or vehicle or structures burned as a result of the fire, Crown Point Fire Rescue Chief Dave Crane said.
The fire's cause was traced back to residents burning material in their backyard.
On Wednesday, homes were evacuated and a Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter was used to quell flames after a brush fire grew out of control near West 25th Avenue and Grant Street in Gary.
Large plumes of smoke covered a section of Interstate 80, causing some power poles on the highway to burn up, Indiana State Police said.
Vehicles and a shed were burned, but the flames did not reach any occupied homes, and no residents or first responders were injured, Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said.
A Lake County sheriff's helicopter dropped 34 loads, or about 7,140 gallons of water, on the flames, officials said.
Officials have not yet disclosed what caused that fire. It still remained under investigation as of Monday.
Lake Ridge Volunteer Fire Chief Mike Redd said his department has been called out to assist the Gary Fire Department for brush fires up to seven times in the past week.
Many brush fires are caused by people burning materials even though they are not supposed to — especially in the fall, when vegetation dries, and winds can carry burning materials elsewhere and spread a fire, said Micah Bell, a fire prevention and education technician at the Indiana Dunes National Park.
When plant life dries, it becomes more prone to burning, Bell said. That can become a problem when some residents decide to get rid of leaves by burning them.
Open burning prohibited locally
Open burning, defined as "the burning of materials that releases smoke directly into the air" by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, is not only dangerous, in certain localities, including Lake and Porter counties, it is illegal.
Both counties have prohibited open burning because of requirements from IDEM and the federal government for controlling ground-level ozone pollution.
In Indiana, the term "open burning" applies to most types of burning besides recreational fires, Bell said.
Authorized controlled fires, which are sometimes set by the Department of Natural Resources to regulate the environment, also do not fall under the parameter of open burning.
Only certain types of burning are allowed in areas where such prohibitions exist, including campfires and charcoal/grill fires.
Even so, those types of fires must somehow be contained.
For example, people who wanted to start a recreational fire only would be allowed to do so on their own property in a fire pit or other structure to enclose the flames, or at a park where there is a designated fire ring, Bell said.
No one can legally start an unenclosed campfire on state or federal lands in Northwest Indiana.
Similar rules exists for grilling; it is only allowed on one's property or where there is a designated area on public lands, Bell said.
Some local parks have different burning regulations, however.
"The important takeaway there is, if people are going to go out and recreate, they need to pay attention to what those rules are wherever they are at," Bell said.
State regulations prohibit people in Lake or Porter counties from burning materials including trash, chemicals or plastics, tires, yard waste, buildings, paper or demolition and construction debris, IDEM reports.
Although open burning is allowed in all other Region counties, and exceptions to the open burning rule exist, IDEM encourages people to use alternate methods such as composing, mulching or recycling.
"People should be careful," O'Donnell said. "If someone is doing any type of burning, make sure it's contained and never leave anything unattended."
Leading causes of fires
The majority of fires in the United States are caused by people, many of which start with someone burning debris, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources reports.
"Of course, a nice sunny day is a great day to burn the debris in your lawn, according to most folks. (Those are) also the perfect conditions for the fire to get away from them and start burning other properties," Bell said.
Open burning is also joined by a myriad of other human activities that frequently lead to larger fires.
One such activity is equipment use. The term can be applied broadly but usually refers to people misusing electric yard tools or failing to take adequate precautions. It can also mean someone took all necessary safety precautions but ended up using a faulty tool.
In other cases, it can mean driving a vehicle with equipment dragging on the road behind it.
Either way, such mistakes are likely to cause sparks that can easily catch fire if they make contact with flammable material.
People also commonly start fires and forget to extinguish them, or don't fully put them out, which lends itself easily to wildfires, Bell said.
One should inspect their equipment before doing yard work and clear the area of any materials that could easily catch fire or cause sparks to fly, such as rocks or other debris that might be scattered about.
The dos and don'ts
Arguably the first step one should take to prevent an accidental fire is to become familiar with and to follow all state and local regulations for burning, Bell said.
Anyone who lives in an area that allows open burning should do so inside a barrel with a metal mesh covering on top. The covering will keep the flames inside, prevent overstuffing and keep ash and other burning materials from escaping and spreading elsewhere, Bell said.
People also should make sure the area around their barrel or other container is clear of combustible materials. The same goes for any kind of fire, open burning or otherwise.
Additionally, no one should ever burn garbage, tires or any other type of manmade materials.
"The smoke that comes off man-made products is just bad. You don't want to breathe it, your neighbors don't want to breathe it, and of course, it (hurts) the air quality," Bell said.
People who need to burn natural debris for any reason should always notify local authorities beforehand. In most cases, people should call their local fire department.
Those who live in rural areas should call 911, not their local volunteer fire department, if they have one. That's because a volunteer department may not immediately receive the message, Bell said.
Bell added that DNR usually does controlled burns in the fall, and that they always issue public notices beforehand. If you spot a cloud of smoke and officials have not given notice of a controlled burn, you should not assume it is one.
"Don't just assume it's somebody burning if you didn't know otherwise," Bell said. "Go ahead and call that in. It might be a leaf pile in somebody's backyard that has been unattended."
