VALPARAISO — Five years ago, the Kankakee River breached levees and threatened to flood homes and businesses. Now the Kankakee River Basin-Yellow River Basin Development Commission is working on a plan for flood responses.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is helping formulate the plan. Cara Pattullo, a planner with the corps, said she hopes it will be ready by December.

Porter County Surveyor Kevin Breitzke and County Engineer Mike Novotney said their county’s plan is good but has room for improvement. That might help other counties prepare their responses.

The Porter County Highway Department set up barricades to try to keep people out of danger on flooded roads, but there weren’t enough of the wooden sawhorses in 2018. Breitzke remembers seeing a vehicle pointed nose-down in a ditch, partially submerged in water, and rushed to see whether anyone was inside; it had been abandoned.

“It would be nice to have something to keep people off the roads,” Breitzke said. “People’s lives are in danger by these activities.”

Northwest Indiana residents will remember September 2008, when “the mother of all storms,” as Breitzke put it, caused the Little Calumet River to overflow. It was a fatal disaster that prompted the Legislature to reconfigure the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission and put millions of dollars into finishing work on levees along the river.

The flooding in late February 2018 along the Kankakee River spurred the Indiana General Assembly to similar action, creating the Kankakee River Basin-Yellow River Basin Development Commission to prevent flooding where possible and respond when it happens. The Yellow River is a tributary of the Kankakee.

Porter County diverted a portion of its stormwater fee on unincorporated properties to fund the agency. Most added a fee to taxpayers’ property tax bills for the annual dues.

“I'm enthused to begin this process because I, for one, will sleep a lot better at night, and I hope that some of you will as well, as much work as we do on flood mitigation,” Executive Director Scott Pelath said. “We know that we don't have the ability to stop flooding. We do hopefully, over time, have the ability to turn major floods into moderate floods and moderate floods into minor floods, given the work that we do together. But we have to be able to respond appropriately when we do.”

Dave Handwerk, planning branch section chief with the Army corps’ Chicago office, said the Kankakee-Yellow River agency’s spirit of cooperation will go a long way toward drafting and implementing a successful flood-response plan. Communication is a key part of the plan.

Identifying resources and lines of authority are important, too. The federal government’s response is delayed because a county official asks the governor to declare a state of emergency, then the governor asks the president to make a similar declaration. That takes time, Handwerk pointed out.

Jasper County Surveyor Vince Urbano said the 2018 flood caught his county unprepared. No income source for the flood response had been established.

“We were all in communication the whole time, and we didn’t know what to do,” he said. Finally, one of the county commissioners said to just take care of it and the commissioners would figure out how to pay for it. Farmers came rushing in with tractors and sandbags and almost got washed away.

“We learned from that. We learned to have the finances in place. We learned to have the resources in place,” Urbano said.

“We could have lost some of the business resources in the town of DeMotte if we’d let that thing go.”