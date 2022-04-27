Ahepa hosts screening of holocaust documentary

MERRILLVILLE —Indiana Order of AHEPA #78 is hosting a screening of the Documentary “Life Will Smile” May 14.

It depicts the story of the holocaust in Greece and the 275 member Jewish community from the island of Zakynthos, where every member of that community survived unscathed.

The presentation is at 2 p.m. at the Hellenic Cultural Center, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville.

The film will be followed by a reception and question-and-answer session with Producer and Cinematographer Steven Priovolos.

Admission is free. To reserve a spot, contact Andrew Kyres, andrewkyres77@gmail.com., 219-308-9533 or Nick Gianikos, nikogee@aol.com., 219-688-0896.

