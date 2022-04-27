Ahepa hosts screening of holocaust documentary

MERRILLVILLE —Indiana Order of AHEPA #78 is hosting a screening of the Documentary “Life Will Smile” May 14.
It depicts the story of the holocaust in Greece and the 275 member Jewish community from the island of Zakynthos, where every member of that community survived unscathed.
The presentation is at 2 p.m. at the Hellenic Cultural Center, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville.
The film will be followed by a reception and question-and-answer session with Producer and Cinematographer Steven Priovolos.
Admission is free. To reserve a spot, contact Andrew Kyres, andrewkyres77@gmail.com., 219-308-9533 or Nick Gianikos, nikogee@aol.com., 219-688-0896.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.