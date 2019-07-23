HOBART —A remote-controlled airplane club’s plans to host activities at the former U.S. 30 Dragstrip have hit some turbulence.
Shirish Shah sought a variance that would allow his remote-controlled airplane club to fly their planes at the 140-acre site at 7900 Clay St.
The Board of Zoning Appeals gave that request an unfavorable recommendation as it moves to the City Council for a final decision.
BZA member Mark Kopil said he spoke to residents who have concerns about the planes being close to their homes as well as the noise the planes could create.
Shah was surprised by the board’s decision. He said no residents spoke in opposition of the request when the public hearing for the variance took place last month.
He said the board at that time asked him to provide a copy of the club’s bylaws and its insurance, and he complied with the request.
Shah said the existing drag strip offers an ideal runway for the model planes. He said the club would make no changes to the property and it wouldn't pursue construction there.
Shah said the club is leasing the land, and the owner of the former drag strip will continue to keep the property on the market. If it's sold, the club would no longer lease the land.
Shah said the Academy of Model Aeronautics has regulations club members must follow when flying planes.
Club members likely would fly their model planes once a week, he said.
“This is just something for fun,” Shah told the BZA last month. “It's not a daily activity.”
Shah said the club has six members, and they would be the only people allowed on the property for activities. They wouldn't be allowed to fly planes at the site alone.
Shah said the club was recently seeking new members in the Hobart area, but it's no longer doing so.