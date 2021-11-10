 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Albanese expansion gets commission approval
alert urgent

Albanese expansion gets commission approval

Albanese Candy Factory stock

Albanese Candy Factory is expanding in Hobart.

 Tony V. Martin, file, The Times

HOBART — The latest expansion at Albanese Confectionery Group could soon get underway.

The company in April received city approval for the project, and it is now in the process of revising plans to include some recently acquired property to the plans.

The Plan Commission on Thursday granted site plan and a two-lot subdivision approval for the initiative at 5441 E. Lincoln Highway. A representative for the project told the panel Albanese hopes to have a foundation permit before Christmas.

The Albanese expansion includes a warehouse area attached to the main building that’s expected to be about 127,000 square feet. A distribution center separate from the main structure also is planned, and that center could be about 134,000 square feet.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

In addition to adding the acquired land, the recently approved revisions to the expansion include some minor changes. An access point to the site was altered to better suit the development. A guardrail also was added around a drainage pond for protection.

The Plan Commission’s approval came with the contingency that 40 feet of right of way along 83rd Avenue will be dedicated to the city.

The two-lot subdivision request associated with the project moves to the Board of Public Works and Safety for a final decision. That panel will act on the matter at its Nov. 17 regular meeting.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rittenhouse says man threatened twice to kill him

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts