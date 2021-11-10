Albanese expansion gets commission approval

HOBART — The latest expansion at Albanese Confectionery Group could soon get underway.

The company in April received city approval for the project, and it is now in the process of revising plans to include some recently acquired property to the plans.

The Plan Commission on Thursday granted site plan and a two-lot subdivision approval for the initiative at 5441 E. Lincoln Highway. A representative for the project told the panel Albanese hopes to have a foundation permit before Christmas.

The Albanese expansion includes a warehouse area attached to the main building that’s expected to be about 127,000 square feet. A distribution center separate from the main structure also is planned, and that center could be about 134,000 square feet.

In addition to adding the acquired land, the recently approved revisions to the expansion include some minor changes. An access point to the site was altered to better suit the development. A guardrail also was added around a drainage pond for protection.

The Plan Commission’s approval came with the contingency that 40 feet of right of way along 83rd Avenue will be dedicated to the city.