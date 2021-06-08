Albert's Diamond Jewelers recognizes most improved students

SCHERERVILLE — Albert's Diamond Jewelers in Schererville recently honored more than 40 students from Lake County at its annual Most Improved Student Awards.

The long-running family-owned jewelry store at 711 Main St. in Schererville recognized the students' hard work on their studies during an unusually difficult year marred by the coronavirus pandemic and also honored 18 of Lake County's leading educators.

"At the ceremony, educators and students talked to the store owners, Fred and Josh Halpern, about their school and what the last year has been like with e-learning, and what lessons they've learned," Albert's Diamond Jewelers said in a press release.

"The Halpern family has a strong appreciation for teachers, and this last year has put them to the test. As a way to honor them for going the extra mile, educators were honored with an award, candy, and an apple pendant created by Matchers designer, Tory Halpern."

Students got awards, treats and watches furnished by Fossil, Michael Kors, and Guess.

The jewelry store has been celebrating the academic achievements of local high school students from across Northwest Indiana for decades.