CROWN POINT — All aboard! The fifth annual Thanksgiving Weekend Model Train Show comes to the Lake County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday.
Whether you collect toy and model trains or just enjoy watching them chug down the track, the sale and swap meet can make for the perfect weekend outing. Sponsored by the Train Clubs of America, the show kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and runs until 4 p.m. in the Industrial Building, 889 S. Court St. It continues from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday with more than 100 dealer tables.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for train club members. Kids younger than 18 are admitted free. Last year, the show attracted nearly 1,300 visitors.
Dealer tables will feature all makes and models of toy trains, including Lionel, American Flyer (also known as S-Gauge), Marx, HO and more, said Joe Algozzini, the show’s organizer. Exhibitors are expected from Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and as far away as Arizona.
There’s a strong educational aspect to the show, he said.
“We will have 10 to 12 of the most knowledgeable people in the world at this show,” said Algozzini, who is an expert on Lionel trains dating from 1945 to 1969.
The show provides an opportunity for train collectors, operators and novices to learn about manufacturing, creating and designing custom pieces, insuring collectibles and adding that special item to their collection or layout, he said.
“Attendees are encouraged to ask questions,” Algozzini said. “This is a chance to see trains that date back to pre-World War I.”
The 30-foot-by-42-foot “O” gauge modular train layout again takes center stage, assembled and owned by the Lionel Modular Train Club Inc., of Crown Point. “Gauge” refers to the distance between the outside rails of the track, both on toy train sets and real railroads, Algozzini said.
Santa will be there from noon to 1 p.m. both days to distribute candy and be available for photos.