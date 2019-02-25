EAST CHICAGO — Have an issue with raccoons or squirrels?
That would be just one reason to use the East Chicago Health Department, although some might not be aware of the wide variety of services offered in the department's six separate divisions: animal control, emergency preparedness, vital records, immunization, inspection and nursing.
"East Chicago is one of only two cities statewide that continues to operate and manage a local health department for its residents," said Arnita Fowlkes, director of the E.C. Health Department.
She identified Gary as the other.
"Mayor (Anthony) Copeland and the health department are dedicated to public health and making sure that our citizens are educated about their health," Fowlkes said.
Fowlkes emphasizes the animal control division is a no-kill facility, so pets surrendered will not be put down.
"What we try to do is work with the Humane Societies," Fowlkes said. "We do have a few local rescues that we work with to try to get placement for some of the animals that we take in."
The animal control division specializes in domestic stray control, which means no wildlife, such as deer and coyotes.
It will trap raccoons and squirrels for a fee and also removes roadkill, conducts mosquito spraying and handles registration enforcement.
"We are the only health department in Northwest and Central Indiana that offers animal control," Fowlkes said.
The emergency preparedness division provides disaster readiness.
"Residents can volunteer for drills and other activities to promote readiness for if there's ever a natural or other disaster threatening our community," Fowlkes said.
The vital records division handles all East Chicago birth and death records.
"We offer paternity affidavits and amendments by appointments," Fowlkes said.
The immunization division offers childhood immunizations for those two months to 18 years old.
Medicaid patients can receive the immunizations for free, while others will pay $10.
"We also do international travel vaccines," Fowlkes said.
The inspection division handles all retail food and environmental inspections at places such as food service establishments, temporary food vendors, hotels and gas stations.
East Chicago has the only FDA food-standardized inspection officer in Northwest Indiana," Fowlkes said. "That means that we're getting our food establishments inspected at a very high quality."
The nursing division handles all infectious and communicable disease reporting to the state.
It also offers hepatitis C, STD and HIV testing, TB screenings and blood pressure checks.
Free flu shots are available for those at least 65 years old, whether they live in the city or not.
Free lead testing is offered for East Chicago residents.
"Our nursing division tested an estimate of 2,279 people during the lead crisis," Fowlkes said. "Out of that, only 39 children tested positive."
The East Chicago Health Department employs seven full-time and seven part-time workers and is located at 100 W. Chicago Ave., while its animal control facility is at 2829 Gary Road.