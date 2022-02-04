'All hands on deck': Region street crews work through the storm

By the time snow began to pile up Tuesday evening, plows had been mounted, salt domes were stocked and street crews across the Region were ready to hit the road.

Adequate preparation came from planning that started long before the storm appeared on the radar last week, Gary spokesperson Michael Gonzalez said. In December of 2020 Gary rolled out a detailed snow removal plan that breaks the process into three parts: clearing all main streets first, then side streets and lastly, tertiary streets and alleyways.

When the storm came, "we were in position, we were ready to go,” Gonzalez said. Twenty-four hours after the primary storm finished, the city had all main streets cleared and work had begun on side streets. The job took about 35 snow removal vehicles and three outside contractors. Teams worked in two 12-hour shifts, starting at 3 a.m.

Crown Point took a similar approach. Armed with shovels, snow blowers, snow throwers and plenty of plows, about 85 city employees including Mayor David Uran and Clerk-Treasurer Dave Benson, helped clear the city. In an email to the Times, Crown Point Parks Crew Leader Mark Semethy estimated the city's PACE Department had put in about 150 hours of snow removal as of Thursday evening.

Snow storms can come with a hefty price tag. This year, the cost of salt is $61 a ton, Crown Point Public Works Director Terry Ciciora said.

Gary filled a newly constructed salt dome, with 1,000 tons of salt the day before the storm. The Crown Point Public Works Department starts stocking up on salt in October or November. Crews typically use about 200 tons of salt during each event, Ciciora said. As of Thursday evening, the city had used roughly 600 tons of salt to tackle this week's storm.

Between salt, fuel, overtime pay and vehicle repairs, Ciciora said the city can easily spend $30,000 during a single storm.

The national snow plow driver shortage has also made clearing roads in Gary slightly more difficult this year. Gonzalez said it can be hard to find people with the right skills and training, but that the city is always advertising for open positions.

"If we had more drivers it would go faster, but we are getting the job done,” Gonzalez said.

While Crown Point has not felt the effects of the shortage, Ciciora said the city did have to move around some crews as there were three water main breaks on Wednesday.

“We never know what the next day brings, or what the rest of the day brings because plans can change at the drop of a hat — just like yesterday," Crown Point Utilities Superintendent Jason Scott said. "We had all crews out plowing, and we had main breaks. We had to pull people off and get situated. It was all hands on deck.”

During storms like the one that rocked the Region this week, Gonzalez said the best thing citizens can do is stay home and be patient with the city as roads are cleared. Ciciora asked residents to utilize their driveways or garages during storms as parking on the street blocks plows from the curb, creating drifts of snow that narrow the roads.

“The citizens also need to know we move snow — we don’t eat snow. It goes down the road. It is going to be in your driveway. It is going to be in your parkway, and it has to happen," Crown Point Streets Superintendent Jim Blaylock said. "It is illegal for the citizens to throw snow back in the road because it creates a safety issue. The best thing to do is wait until we are completely done from curb to curb before you clear the apron at the end of your driveway.”

