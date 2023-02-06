HOBART — The Humane Society of Hobart has recently received more than $3,600 in vital operational funding from Attorney Kenneth J. Allen of the Allen Law Group.

Allen is no stranger to helping community organizations in need of support.

Allen has been a member of the Jeremiah Milbank Society, a group of philanthropists supporting local Boys & Girls Clubs in America; the IU Arbutus Society, supporting the IU Foundation; the IU Lilly Family School of Philanthropy; the IU School of Medicine: J.O. Ritchey Society.

He is a lifetime member of the NAACP (Chairman’s Circle); and was named to the United Way’s Tocqueville Society, which recognizes local philanthropic leaders and volunteer champions in the United States and France.

He was awarded the fifth annual Child Safety Advocate Award “for outstanding dedication in forwarding the issues of child safety,” by the IU School of Medicine and the Indiana Safe Kids Coalition.

Allen has lent his support to the Boy Scouts of America as well as the YMCA, the Methodist Hospital Foundation Inc., and the Provena-Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation.

He has been a longtime supporter of the United Way, sponsoring the Reading Buddies program, and the Kids’ Stop program which provides before and afterschool child care for needy families at the local Boys & Girls Club.

He also sponsors the Teachers of Excellence program, which selects and honors area teachers every week.

Working through charities, local schools and Ken4Kids.org, Allen has also provided thousands of winter coats, bicycle helmets, backpacks filled with school supplies, Thanksgiving meals and Christmas gifts to needy families throughout Northwest Indiana for decades.

He has also donated extensively to Catholic Charities as well as the Caring Place for Women and Children, the Rainbow Shelter, the Stepping Stone Shelter for Women, St. Jude House, Hilltop Neighborhood House, the Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, Sojourner Truth House, and Chicago South Side Youth.

Allen donated more than $20,000 in the past three years to the HHS.

HHS recognized Allen with a presentation last week at the Allen Law Group office, 1109 Glendale Boulevard, Valparaiso, Indiana

About the Humane Society of Hobart

Incorporated in 1956, The Humane Society of Hobart is a nonprofit organization that is on a mission to build and strengthen pet families.

HSH builds pet families through sheltering and adopting homeless pets into loving homes. HSH strengthens pet families through our lifesaving programs. HSH is a community-facing organization with a focus on inclusivity and transparency. HSH has an annual intake of more than 3,000 homeless pets with a 98% save rate. HSH is a resource for pet families and envisions a cruelty free, sustainable pet community.