Allen Law Group sponsors Kidstop program

Injury Attorney Kenneth J. Allen and Allen Law Group are again sponsoring Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s Kidstop program.

Kidstop provides safe, fun and educational activities for students before and after their school day in four different school systems throughout Northwest Indiana. Allen and Allen Law Group have donated over $50,000 toward Kidstop since 2015.

Boys & Girls Clubs’ president and CEO Ryan Smiley said Kidstop supports elementary-aged students during the critical time immediately after school.

“Children are most at risk when left unsupervised right after the school day,” Smiley said. “Kidstop solves that problem by providing care, guidance and learning opportunities for kids in a happy and healthy environment.”

Smiley noted the difficulties parents often face when seeking quality childcare and the comfort Allen’s support provides them.

“Financial stability for many families requires affordable childcare. And finding affordable childcare is often an insurmountable challenge for working families in our community,” Smiley said.