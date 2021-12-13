Allen Law Group sponsors Kidstop program

Injury Attorney Kenneth J. Allen and Allen Law Group are again sponsoring Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s Kidstop program.
Kidstop provides safe, fun and educational activities for students before and after their school day in four different school systems throughout Northwest Indiana. Allen and Allen Law Group have donated over $50,000 toward Kidstop since 2015.
Boys & Girls Clubs’ president and CEO Ryan Smiley said Kidstop supports elementary-aged students during the critical time immediately after school.
“Children are most at risk when left unsupervised right after the school day,” Smiley said. “Kidstop solves that problem by providing care, guidance and learning opportunities for kids in a happy and healthy environment.”
Smiley noted the difficulties parents often face when seeking quality childcare and the comfort Allen’s support provides them.
“Financial stability for many families requires affordable childcare. And finding affordable childcare is often an insurmountable challenge for working families in our community,” Smiley said.
“With the generous support of program sponsors like Mr. Allen, our caring and competent staff are able to engage kids in different and fun activities and forge relationships with young people, positively influencing their ability to succeed in life.”
Allen and Allen Law Group have financially underwritten a number of program to benefit Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland.
“We need to nurture our kids’ personal development and promote academic success, strong character and good citizenship at an early age. Kidstop does exactly that,” Allen said. “It also allows parents to work or attend school knowing their kids are being cared for in a safe, friendly and fun place. This program is vital to the health of our community and we’re glad to support it.”