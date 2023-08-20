Cleveland-Cliffs is still paying off the debt from when it went from $2 billion a year iron ore miner to a $23 billion a year integrated steelmaker.

The Ohio-based company, which went from supplying steel mills to becoming the country's largest flat-rolled steel producer after buying AK Steel for $1.1 billion and ArcelorMittal USA for $1.4 billion in 2020.

Cleveland-Cliffs now has $3.9 billion in debt, down from $5 billion in debt last year and $5.3 billion after it bought two of the country's biggest steelmakers back in 2020.

Now the company is proposing to buy chief rival U.S. Steel for $7.3 billion in a cash-and-stock deal that would add significantly to its debt load. Cleveland-Cliffs said it has reached out to leading U.S. banks and international banks about borrowing and that "they are highly confident that they will be able to arrange the necessary debt financing for the proposed transaction."

It's lined up J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo, Moelis & Company LLC and UBS as financial advisors for the potential deal.

Outside financing would be necessary to pull off an acquisition of its largest rival, giving it control over all the blast furnaces and integrated steelmaking production remaining in the United States. Cleveland-Cliffs ended the second quarter with $18.3 billion in assets, including just $34 million in cash, according to its quarterly report.

The company has reduced its debt by $1.4 billion over the last three years. But analysts raised questions about whether Cleveland-Cliffs was already carrying too heavy a debt load in July.

Simply Wall Street, an investment analysis company, noted Cleveland-Cliffs had net debt worth 2.3 times in Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization and Earnings Before Interest and Taxes worth 3.7 times the interest expense.

"While that doesn't worry us too much, it does suggest the interest payments are somewhat of a burden," Simply Wall Street noted in its report. "Shareholders should be aware that Cleveland-Cliffs's EBIT was down 80% last year. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster."

The steelmaker has converted EBIT into free cash flow at a decent rate but its growth is disappointing, Simply Wall Street noted.

"Overall, it seems to us that Cleveland-Cliffs' balance sheet is really quite a risk to the business," Simply Wall Street said in its report. "For this reason, we're pretty cautious about the stock, and we think shareholders should keep a close eye on its liquidity."

Cleveland-Cliffs said in a presentation to investors that its free cash flow would jump from $1.4 billion this year to $3.76 billion by buying up U.S. Steel, which would enable it to better service its debt going forward.