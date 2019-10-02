Alums encouraged to come home to Noll for Tailgate 2019

HAMMOND — Alumni and friends of Bishop Noll Institute will reunite at their alma mater Oct. 11 as part of the annual Tailgate Party.
“The tailgate is our most popular alumni event, and we typically have more than 500 alums come back home to Noll for the night,” said Mary Ellen O’Neill, director of advancement at Bishop Noll. “Alums love to return to the fieldhouse, reconnect and reminisce.”
The Bishop Noll football team will take on South Central High School beginning at 7 p.m. on the BNI field. After the game, the Tailgate Party begins in the fieldhouse and continues until midnight. Bishop Noll is at 1519 Hoffman St.
Tickets for this fundraiser cost $25 each and will be sold at the door. Cash only. The price includes food, drink and entertainment. Attendees must be 21 or older.
For more information, contact Juli Sandoval at 219-932-9058, ext. 1005, or jsandoval@bishopnoll.org. Visit bishopnoll.org for updates and more details.
Photo caption: Bishop Noll alumni from the class of 1978 reunited during last year's Tailgate Party.