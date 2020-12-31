Always on his tail: How cops hunted down escaped murder suspect Leon Taylor

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Martinez said authorities monitored Taylor's whereabouts and took every chance they had to potentially apprehend him — even through the holidays.

"Some people will think this is a 9-to-5 job, and we just go home at the end of the day. But no, this was constant, round-the-clock surveillance. On Christmas Eve, we were all with our families, and when we received info on where he could be, we kissed our families goodbye, and spent many long hours through the night, hoping we would apprehend him," Martinez said.

Stewart said he had to throw together an entire team Christmas Eve night.

Undercover agents and a surveillance team were staged for "a good six hours" in the snow as a helicopter unit flew high overhead due to Taylor's history of fleeing.

"You know your family is there at home, but you got to grab your gear and go," Stewart said.

Around Christmas Eve, Taylor even traded his dreadlocks for a shaved head to fool police, but Stewart said police were well aware of his plans to alter his appearance.

"We heard he was looking for a place to go. We knew he didn't want to go to Gary because at all the barber shops, (his escape) was all everybody was talking about," Stewart said.