Alzheimer's Walk raises more than $43,000

MICHIGAN CITY — More than 150 residents participated the Michigan City Walk to End Alzheimer’s Oct. 9 – both in person at Washington Park and by watching an online ceremony and walking from home in their own neighborhoods.

Participants raised $43,284 – and counting – to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“We are grateful to all of our sponsors, our volunteers and each and every participant who joined us this weekend – whether in person or at home,” said Katie Rizer, manager, Michigan City Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “While the in-person event looked different than in years past, we heard from so many participants that coming together again – even with social distancing and other COVID precautions in place – meant a lot to them, especially after such a challenging year.”

Fundraising will continue through the end of the year, and those who didn’t participate can still make a donation to the Walk at act.alz.org/MichiganCity.