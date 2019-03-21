CROWN POINT — Cancer has touched the life of Grace Gabriel far too much in her nine years, and she has decided to fight back the only way she can: by going bald.
Grace's grandmother died of cancer in October at the age of 62. She knows of at least two others battling the disease, including a neighbor, but her grandmother's death persuaded her to take part in the St. Baldrick's fundraiser at Crown Point High School. Grace and her 7-year-old brother, AJ, are honor students at Eisenhower Elementary School.
Grace, AJ and their parents, Chris and Erin Gabriel, are members of the Eisenhower Bald Eagles, which holds a St. Baldrick's fundraiser to support cancer research every year. While supporting the group's activities, the family never had joined in the school's annual head-shearing fundraiser.
Until Wednesday.
When Grace decided to take the plunge, dad Chris and mom Erin soon joined her in support. AJ took a little longer to persuade, but he joined the team in January. None of them has had a haircut since September or October, and they approached the Wednesday event with mixed emotions.
Chris, an assistant principal at Kouts Middle/High School, said his hair hadn't been this long since his college days, and he wasn't looking forward to having it shaved. AJ said he didn't mind getting it cut, but he wasn't sure he wanted to see his sister and mom without hair.
"It will be quite liberating," Erin said prior to the cut. "I don't know if I'm looking forward to it. If it wasn't for my daughter, I wouldn't be a part of it. Cutting my hair was never a big deal, but I didn't think about cutting it all off. I cut it short to support my mom when she was battling cancer the first time. I'm looking forward to not having tangles. There's a lot of positives in addition to donating to St. Baldrick's."
Erin set up pages on the St. Baldrick's website in January to solicit pledges in their names. Chris said they mostly wanted to raise at least $50 each and support Grace's fundraising efforts. A friend donated $50 in each one's name, and they have all gone past that since, but Grace's efforts have been amazing.
In the first day after the web page went up, she raised more than $700 from family and friends. The figure was more than $2,300 this week with the help of a little social media announcement from another friend and contributions from Erin's and Chris' co-workers.
The Eisenhower Bald Eagles set a goal of raising $20,000, and they have exceeded that. For those interested in helping Grace and her family, the web pages' addresses are:
Grace said she's not sure how she'll feel being one of the baldest kids in her third-grade class (a couple of other students in the third grade also participated), and she doesn't know if she'll do it again next year.
"It will grow back," she said. "I might do it every other year, but AJ could do it every year."