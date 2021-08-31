Amazon opens delivery station in Merrillville

“You wouldn’t expect anything less,” Bella said.

Packages from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers are sent to delivery stations for the last portion of the company’s order fulfillment process.

During its March announcement, Amazon indicated the Merrillville delivery station is one of several opening this year across the state, including in Valparaiso, and the facilities represent Amazon’s commitment to safety, technological innovations and skilled teams.

“Each of Amazon’s new delivery stations will be designed to meet the needs of our electric delivery vehicles,” Amazon said in a statement at that time. “Ranging from the physical layout to the electrical design, we are optimizing these spaces to offer flexibility and scale as we move closer toward putting 10,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road in 2022.”

Reardon said the new delivery station will generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue each year.

“Coupled with other recently announced projects ... and those in the drawing board, it bodes well for the town’s financial future,” Reardon said.