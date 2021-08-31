Amazon opens delivery station in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — Amazon is operational in Merrillville.
The company recently opened its 141,000-square-foot delivery station in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park along Broadway.
Amazon invested more than $30 million in land, building and equipment for the delivery station built on a 35-acre parcel in AmeriPlex.
“It’s just amazing the level of detail they do,” Town Council President Rick Bella said.
Town Manager Pat Reardon said Amazon opening a facility in Merrillville is “huge” for the municipality, and having the Amazon name associated with the town “adds notoriety, let alone their investment, jobs and ancillary businesses that service or are drawn to Amazon.”
Amazon in March announced it was constructing the Merrillville delivery station, a project that created 300 permanent positions as well as 100 temporary construction jobs.
Reardon said the town collaborated well with Amazon and its construction crew, and the development advanced without issue.
Bella said the facility began operating in recent days with “little fanfare.” Although the opening was quiet, there is much excitement tied to the building.
Bella said the delivery station is a “beautiful facility” with “a top notch design.”
“You wouldn’t expect anything less,” Bella said.
An Amazon spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Packages from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers are sent to delivery stations for the last portion of the company’s order fulfillment process.
During its March announcement, Amazon indicated the Merrillville delivery station is one of several opening this year across the state, including in Valparaiso, and the facilities represent Amazon’s commitment to safety, technological innovations and skilled teams.
“Each of Amazon’s new delivery stations will be designed to meet the needs of our electric delivery vehicles,” Amazon said in a statement at that time. “Ranging from the physical layout to the electrical design, we are optimizing these spaces to offer flexibility and scale as we move closer toward putting 10,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road in 2022.”
Reardon said the new delivery station will generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue each year.
“Coupled with other recently announced projects ... and those in the drawing board, it bodes well for the town’s financial future,” Reardon said.
Other projects taking place in AmeriPlex include facilities for Domino’s Pizza, Midwest Truck & Auto Parts, Quality Pasta and Precision Turbo/Turbonetics.
The Missner Group also has control of about 71 acres of property in AmeriPlex, and it’s planning for speculative industrial facilities on the land.
Crow Holdings in June announced it acquired 27.5 acres of land in AmeriPlex to build a speculative industrial facility there. That project is estimated to be another $25 million investment in Merrillville.