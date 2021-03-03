Amazon plans delivery station in Merrillville, will employ 300

MERRILLVILLE — Amazon plans to deliver more than packages to the town of Merrillville.
The company will bring up to 300 new jobs to the town by 2022 as it plans to occupy a new 141,000-square-foot delivery facility in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park along Broadway and south of 93rd Avenue.
Town Manager Patrick Reardon said Amazon will invest more than $30 million in land, building and equipment. Besides the 300 permanent positions, the project is expected to generate 100 temporary construction jobs.
“The new facility will enable the company to prepare customer orders for the last-mile delivery to Region customers,” Town Council President Rick Bella said. “Amazon plans to be fully operational in Merrillville in the late fall of 2021.”
Reardon said there has been a surge in economic growth in the AmeriPlex development and other areas of Merrillville, and the new Amazon facility will generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue each year.
“The addition of the Amazon facility to the (AmeriPlex business park) is the crown jewel for the town of Merrillville from an economic development standpoint,” Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said. “To have a Fortune 100 company located in Merrillville will enhance the park and draw in other firms to the park, which will benefit the town for decades to come.”