Amazon plans delivery stations in Merrillville, Valpo

“The addition of the Amazon facility to the (AmeriPlex business park) is the crown jewel for the town of Merrillville from an economic development standpoint,” Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said. “To have a Fortune 100 company located in Merrillville will enhance the park and draw in other firms to the park, which will benefit the town for decades to come.”

The addition of the Amazon facility in Valparaiso is the result of collaboration between multiple city officials and organizations.

"We’re very pleased to welcome Amazon to Valparaiso. As a global leader, Amazon will be an excellent addition to our community," Mayor Matt Murphy said. "It’s very gratifying to have the facility, workforce and excellent quality of life to offer companies like Amazon."

The Valparaiso facility will be in an 80,000-square-foot building created from efforts by the Redevelopment Commission and Valparaiso Economic Development Corporation, said city attorney Patrick Lyp.

"From a city perspective, not only does this add value for the residents who order things from Amazon to have faster delivery, but also for residents who are looking for a job," Lyp said.

Lyp said the facility will add more than 100 jobs for Amazon and additional positions will be open for delivery drivers.