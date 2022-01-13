American Assocation of University Women accepting scholarship applications

The Calumet Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is accepting applications for their annual student scholarship.

The American Association of University Women is an organization that promotes equity for all women and girls, lifelong education and positive societal change.

AAUW is an national association of more than 170,000 members and supporters that has been empowering women as individuals and as a community since 1881.

For more than 130 years, AAUW has worked together as a national grassroots organization to improve the lives of millions of women and their families.

The AAUW-Calumet Branch has remained active since 1950 and unites alumni of different institutions for practical educational work and experiences without any barriers to participation or membership.

Members of AAUW-Calumet continue their own intellectual growth, work to advance women in all stages of life, and support the educational efforts of younger AAUW members through its scholarship program.