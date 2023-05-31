Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

An American Community Bank financial adviser has been accredited to work with employer-sponsored retirement plans.

Tira Clement, a financial adviser for American Financial Services, American Community Bank's wealth management division, earned the Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor designation. It reflects proficiency in working with employer-sponsored retirement plans like 401Ks.

Developed by retirement plan experts and financial advisors, the credential demonstrates knowledge and expertise in administering the commonly employee-sponsored benefit. Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisors can help business clients maintain compliance, review financial status, recommend solutions to any retirement issues that crop up for employees and find potential concerns in established plans.

“A 401K retirement plan is an important benefit for a business, so my CPFA designation should help to reassure a local business owner or plan administrator that I can offer real insight and assistance with their retirement plan," she said. "Plus, I can help their participants as well."

She works at the Crown Point office of the bank, which also has offices in Munster, Hammond, Dyer and Schererville.

“With this designation, I offer local Northwest Indiana businesses a unique and valuable skill set that is not held by many financial advisors," she said.

Established as The First Polish Building Loan & Savings Association in the St. Casimir School in Hammond in 1910, the bank originally served Northwest Indiana's large Polish community. It's now a third-generation family-owned bank that changed its charter to a state of Indiana commercial bank in 2015.

Previously known as the American Savings and Loan Association and American Savings FSB, the community bank mainly deals in deposits and mortgages but also does commercial real estate lending, consumer loans, mortgage-backed securities and investment securities like bonds.