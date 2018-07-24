Former Elkhart resident Samantha “Sally” Elhassani has been charged in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Indiana with making false statements to the FBI, according to a statement released by the U.S. attorney's office in Hammond.
Elhassani told FRONTLINE PBS and the BBC in April that her now-deceased husband Moussa, a Moroccan national, forced her and their children to move to Syria in 2015 while vacationing in neighboring Turkey. Moussa then became a sniper for ISIS and was later killed in Syria, according to published reports. Elhassani was detained by US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces after fleeing with her U.S. citizen children.
Elhassani and another charged detainee, Ibraheem “Izzy” Musaibli, of Dearborn, Michigan, arrived Tuesday in the Northern District of Indiana. Musaibli was transferred to Detroit to face terrorism charges in the U.S. District Court there. Elhassani will have her initial hearing at the U.S. District Court in Hammond at a later date.
Elhassani’s children, all minors, are currently in the custody of the Indiana Department of Child Services.