American Legion Allied Post 369 was started on the south side of East Chicago in 1946 by returning World War II veterans.

The veterans group grew to the largest American Legion post in the state, with 2,126 members, in 1990. The post has hosted countless gatherings, funded countless scholarships and honored countless fallen and missing-in-action service members over the years.

But the World War II veterans who made up much of its membership have been dying, and many of its members have moved further south in Lake County as part of a wider population shift.

Now the post is moving from its longtime spot at 1401 W. Chicago Ave. in East Chicago to a new home at 9501 Wicker Ave. in St. John. It's hoping to welcome new members, including younger veterans from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. It's looking to lure them with a more family-friendly atmosphere that will eventually include picnics, a deck, a playground out back and video games.

A dedication ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday as the American Legion post gears up for a busy Memorial Day weekend during which its members will place small American flags on the gravesites of veterans buried in local cemeteries across the Calumet Region. United States Rep. Frank Mrvan and potentially other members of Indiana's Congressional delegation are expected to attend.

The American Legion Post will move the flag from its old spot across from Bishop Noll Institute and raise it off the new site on U.S. 41, where it already moved a Howitzer canon from World War II that sat outside the old post and, before that, Roosevelt High School in East Chicago. During Saturday's ceremony, there will be an honor guard salute, remarks from Post Commander Frank Darrington and food and refreshments.

The public is invited to attend.

"The reason it's called Allied Post 369 is that it was started by Allies forces from World War II who came back after winning the war. It was probably the largest initiation in the state of Indiana," Building Manager Marty Dzieglowicz said. "They took the Allied name when they started with 200 members in the St. Stanislaus school. They eventually moved to a 20,000-square-foot space at 1401 W. Chicago Ave. that was the largest post in Indiana."

Membership has fallen to about 350 members, but the post hopes to bring in new blood in a fast-growing community in south Lake County.

"We are downsizing to a smaller space," Dzieglowicz said. "But it looks very promising. It's a prominent space with a lot of traffic passing by and we're right next to a Dairy Queen."

The post held banquets, retirement parties, birthday parties and funerals at its longtime location in East Chicago. Hundreds would turn out for some of its dinners. It gave annual awards to firefighters, first responders and veterans. It used to run the Salute Awards ceremony for notable veterans every year at the Star Plaza Theater in Merrillville, which thousands of people attended in the early 2000s.

It held a number of fundraisers, including for college scholarships, the Hoosier Boys State program and the Boy Scouts. The post does a number of fundraising activities, such as selling poppies outside Strack & Van Til supermarkets in reference to the flowers depicted in the poem "In Flanders Field" that symbolize fallen soldiers during World War I.

American Legion Allied Post 369 also does an annual Veterans Day program at Lake Central High School for 3,500 students and 400 veterans for the community. It plans to be active in the Tri-Town community, especially in the schools.

"We've been very active," Dzieglowicz said. "We were mainly World War II vets and then the Vietnam vets and Korean vets trickled in. We've been getting new members from Desert Storm and Iraq at a slow pace but hope that will pick up dramatically."

The American Legion is open to all veterans, unlike the Veterans of Foreign Wars, which is restricted to those who served in combat overseas.

While the new site has a bar, it's not just a watering hole.

"We're trying to create a family atmosphere to entice younger vets," Dzieglowicz said. "We're promoting family-oriented functions. We hope that will entice new members to come in as interest in joining the American Legion and other VSOs has declined nationwide."

The post has been renovating the 1,800-square-foot building with the help of members. They've been rushing to get it ready in time for Saturday.

"We're going to offer it for party rentals but we're not going to cook," Darrington said. "People can bring catering in. We're looking at small gatherings of maybe four dozen people: baby showers, wedding showers and so on. You're not going to get 300 people in here. It will be open to the public."

The bar will offer finger foods like pizza and hot dogs eventually. The post also plans to host regular family gatherings for the membership, including spaghetti fests, steak frys, corn roasts, pig roasts, chili cookoffs and cookouts out in the backyard of the former daycare that was originally built as a home nearly a century ago.

It hopes to make use of the backyard for badminton, touch football, horseshoes and other outdoor recreational activities.

"It's a unique building for a Veterans Service Organization," he said. "Typically a VSO is a building and a parking lot and that's it. But we have lawns for family gatherings and outdoor parties. We knew when we moved out of East Chicago we wanted it to be family-oriented. We do have adult beverages but the focus is not on adult beverages. The focus is family, comradeship and Legion programs. The bar area is not that large compared to others. It's not just elbows hunched on the bar watching TV."

It's non-smoking and there are tables where people can gather to talk with fellow veterans, play chess, play cards or hang out with family, Darrington said.

"All of the posts across the country are shrinking and getting smaller because World War II vets are dying off," he said. "But attitudes of the veterans are changing. The new veterans no longer want to go to a gathering place with a bunch of old men smoking cigars and drinking beer. They don't want a shot-and-a-beer place. They want a place where their children and spouses can come with them. They want to bring their girlfriend who won't be offended by cussing and stinky cigars. They want a family place like you'd expect to find if you went to a restaurant. They don't want a bunch of smelly guys smoking and swilling beer and sucking on cigars. They want something nice and pleasant. That's the type of culture we're trying to create here."

The hope is they can rekindle the camaraderie they had during their time in the service.

"Then when they come here they realize among veterans there is like-mindedness or kinship that changes our lives for the better through our service in the Armed Forces," Darrington said. "There are values and attitudes we share that are not common in the regular civilian population. It's based on our experience. It's pleasant to come to a place and share that with other veterans."