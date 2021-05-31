American Legion post unveils 100-foot mural commemorating veterans' service

Then comes a 15-by-12-foot image of the American flag and an eagle’s head. The mural moves to the far side of the building, where Paul painted scenes from Operation Desert Storm and America’s other involvement in the Middle East.

That last scene is three-dimensional, enabling bar patrons to look outside and appear to be riders in a Humvee and a more contemporary vehicle. The scene moves from the desert to the Persian Gulf and features several U.S. warships. These include a U.S. Coast Guard cutter, battleship, stealth destroyer, two aircraft carriers and the U.S.S. Indiana, a new nuclear submarine.

The scene, which includes Osama bin-Laden and Saddam Hussein, leads into a disc golf area on the post grounds.

Mission One, a service organization for the military, veterans and first responders, funded the artwork. Johnny Boersma, the group’s president, noted, “Mark did that mural (with the flag and eagle) and it trickled from there. It’s incredible. He’s not a painter, he’s an artist.”

Town Councilman Bob Carnahan, R-1st, had a son, Rob, in Desert Storm. Carnahan said, “To me, the mural added something the town did not have. I’ve very pleased for Post 261.”