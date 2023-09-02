American Licorice in LaPorte won a national award for its health care plan.

The 110-year-old confectioner, whose products include Red Vines and Sour Punch candies, was honored by Health Rosetta for its health care plan excellence and stewardship. It was one of 50 employers across the country to win a Rosie Award at Health Rosetta's annual summit at Navy Pier in Chicago.

American Licorice is one of the country's original licorice manufacturers and also makes chewy candy, sour candy and organic candies at its plant in LaPorte. It has not increased its employees' health insurance rates for four years.

It added an employee clinic and benefits like tuition assistance, yoga classes, charitable gift matching and volunteer time off. It also donated land to create a 15,000-square-foot community garden where the public can tend lots or pick up fresh produce.

The award recognizes high-value, low-cost plans that save money that can be reinvested back into the company or community.

“Health plan costs are one of an organization’s top three expenses,” said Health Rosetta co-founder Dave Chase. “It’s imperative that leadership have a comprehensive third-party assessment to help them understand how their plan is operating, how it compares to high-performance plans, and provide detailed best practices and strategies to improve their plan. Health Rosetta advisors and tools provide such an evaluation.”

American Licorice gets its insurance through South Bend-based Gibson.