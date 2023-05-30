Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

American Senior Communities has named a new CEO.

The senior care provider, which has locations in Lowell, Valparaiso and Winemac, appointed Chief Financial Officer Steve Van Camp to serve as its new CEO. He will succeed Donna Kelsey, who will step down as CEO on June 1 but stay on as an adviser.

Kelsey led the Indianapolis-based company, which runs Lowell Healthcare, Valparaiso Care & Rehabilitation Center and Hickory Creek at Winamac, for seven years.

Kelsey is credited with achieving a higher CMS Quality score than the state and national average and a high level of customer satisfaction. Her honors include being named an Indiana Business Journal’s 2020 Women of Influence, being inducted into the 2023 McKnight’s Women of Distinction Hall of Honor and getting American Senior Communities named Indy’s Top Workplace in 2020.

“Donna has poured everything she has into making our organization successful, during a very challenging time in health care,” Van Camp said. “She has championed some of the most effective initiatives our company has ever implemented, and we offer her our most profound gratitude for all she has done and will continue to do as Senior Advisor.”

Van Camp has more than 30 years of experience in operations and finance, including as CFO of Consulate Health Care based in Atlanta and an accountant at Ernst & Young. A graduate of Manchester University and the University of Notre Dame, he has served as CFO of ASC for five years.

“I am confident in Steve’s ability to keep delivering quality care as the top priority for the company. He leads with passion and has a collaborative management style that will undoubtedly bring long-term value to the organization,” said Kelsey.

Certified Public Accountant Mark Dice, a Ball State University graduate with more than 25 years of experience as a CFO or controller in the pharmacy and long-term car professions, will serve as CFO.

American Senior Communities operates assisted living homes, hospices, skilled nursing care, memory care, inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation and garden homes across the state.