America's Crossroads Bowl brought Region $200,000 in economic impact

America's Crossroads Bowl brought $200,000 in economic impact to the Region.

The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority and the city of Hobart brought back the bowl game to Hobart's Brickyard Stadium this weekend. The third annual America's Crossroads Bowl is one of just four NCAA Divison II bowls nationwide.

It meant an influx of cash to local restaurants and hotels, including a pre-game party for families of players at Grangers at the Clock Tower in downtown Hobart.

“America’s Crossroads Bowl brought in more than $200,000 in economic impact to the hotels, restaurants and other business partners,” said Megan Goodan, Chief Sports & Leisure Officer at the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority. “The SSCVA Sports and Leisure team looks forward to bringing more sports tourism at the collegiate level to the area.”

The Truman State Bulldogs from the Great Lakes Valley Conference defeated the Tiffin Dragons from the Greater Midwest Athletic Conference 28-27 after Truman State stopped a two-point conversion at the end.

While in town, the players visited students at Joan Martin, Liberty and Veterans Elementary Schools in Hobart, as well as the Early Learning Center at George Earle. They read with kids, played with them at recess, had a dance off and squared off in paper snowball fights.

“The city of Hobart is honored to be the host of America’s Crossroads Bowl,” said Nikki Lopez, Events Director for the City of Hobart. “Events of this scale provide a huge economic impact to our local businesses. It allows us to showcase all that the Region and Hobart has to offer.”