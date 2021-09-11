'America's Race' triathlon participants navigate steep hills at Dunes, inflatables on Lake Michigan

"It was fun. It was nice seeing the scenery here at the park. It was an honor to be here today for the military and those who responded on 9/11, a day to remember," Byerly said.

What happened on 9/11 should never be forgotten, agreed Leon Wolek.

That's why Wolek, the founder of Leon's Triathlon, partnered with the National Park Service and Team Rubicon Disaster Response to hold the inaugural "America's Race" on Sept. 11 to honor military veterans and first responders.

"We need this event. We need unity. The key words are: never forget," Wolek said.

The event started with opening ceremonies at 9 a.m. and continued with the 10 a.m. race.

Speakers at the opening ceremony included U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Highland; Vernon Brown, owner of the veteran owned and operated Chesterton Brewery; and Indiana National Guard Col. Sean Begley, who serves as a director of operations at the School Town of Munster.

Begley said it's hard to believe 20 years have passed since 9/11.

"I remember holding my son, who was born on Sept. 9, in the nursery on Sept. 11 hearing the first plane had hit the towers then the second plane and knowing we were a nation at war," Begley said.