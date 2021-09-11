'America's Race' triathlon participants navigate steep hills at Dunes, inflatables on Lake Michigan

GARY — America's Race competitor Vanesa Breshock's face was soaked with perspiration but her smile was triumphant as she crossed the finish line.
Breshock, who participated with the backing of Team RWB, a veterans support group, posed for photos while proudly hoisting the American flag behind her back.
"This was amazing," Breshock said of the race she and fellow runner Robert Gonzales completed.
Breshock, of Crown Point, took part in the 5K championship obstacle course at Indiana Dunes West Beach on Saturday in national recognition of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
There were some 130 fellow competitors in the 5K and 10K championship races that featured obstacles and various scenarios representing numerous American conflicts.
The challenges faced by the competitors included a race start that took them up a steep, flag-lined sand hill and continued with a climb up stairs, the hefting of 40-pound bags and maneuvering of their bodies across inflated rafts on Lake Michigan.
"As a civilian I got a little taste of what our veterans have gone through in training and activities," Breshock said.
Bret Byerly, a first responder with the Richmond, Indiana, Fire Department said he enjoyed the competition with friend and running companion Heather Voorhis so much he could have continued on.
"It was fun. It was nice seeing the scenery here at the park. It was an honor to be here today for the military and those who responded on 9/11, a day to remember," Byerly said.
What happened on 9/11 should never be forgotten, agreed Leon Wolek.
That's why Wolek, the founder of Leon's Triathlon, partnered with the National Park Service and Team Rubicon Disaster Response to hold the inaugural "America's Race" on Sept. 11 to honor military veterans and first responders.
"We need this event. We need unity. The key words are: never forget," Wolek said.
The event started with opening ceremonies at 9 a.m. and continued with the 10 a.m. race.
Speakers at the opening ceremony included U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Highland; Vernon Brown, owner of the veteran owned and operated Chesterton Brewery; and Indiana National Guard Col. Sean Begley, who serves as a director of operations at the School Town of Munster.
Begley said it's hard to believe 20 years have passed since 9/11.
"I remember holding my son, who was born on Sept. 9, in the nursery on Sept. 11 hearing the first plane had hit the towers then the second plane and knowing we were a nation at war," Begley said.
Begley said the nation became "heart-broken but not broken," over the events on Sept. 11.
Mrvan thanked the organizers of the race and the passion they brought.
"It's about remembering the day and the 3,000 who lost their lives that day and the first responders who rushed in while others rushed out," Mrvan said.
Leon's Triathlon, dubbed "America's Race," was started in 1983 by New Chicago native Wolek.
Wolek's first triathlon was initiated near Izaak Walton off Interstate 65 in Hobart and later moved to the Wolf Lake Memorial Park location in Hammond.
This past June 6, the inaugural USA Triathlon Military and First Responders National Championships were held in Hammond to honor the service and sacrifice of members of the U.S. Armed Forces as well as police, fire and EMS personnel.
Leon's Triathlon has a long legacy of honoring and empowering U.S. service men and women, especially injured military veterans.
Leon's Triathlon partners with a variety of other local, state and national initiatives and organizations throughout the year to recognize and give back to military and first responders.
This year's earlier event was held on June 6, on the 77th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Normandy, at Wolf Lake Memorial Park.