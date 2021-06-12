AmeriPlex development continues with $25 million project

MERRILLVILLE — Development in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park is moving along at a steady pace.

While the council was finalizing tax abatement incentives for a variety of projects earlier this week, Matt Kurucz, of Crow Holdings, announced the company recently acquired 27.5 acres of land in AmeriPlex to build a spec facility there. Construction could start as soon as Monday.

“That will be another $25 million investment in the town,” Kurucz said of the project.

Although there are no tenants yet for the facility, Karen Lauerman, president and CEO of the Lake County Economic Alliance, is confident they could be found “very quickly.”

She said Crow Holdings will receive assistance from the LCEA and Merrillville leaders to locate tenants for the facility planned for the business park along Broadway.

“That’s obviously built on a speculative basis,” Kurucz said of the building. “But we couldn’t be more thrilled with the quality and caliber of tenants that we’ve attracted and you all have attracted to the town of Merrillville through all the efforts of the council members.”