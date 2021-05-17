Ameristar Casino's Barstool Sportsbook available Tuesday on mobile devices

EAST CHICAGO — An electronic version of the popular Barstool Sportsbook located inside the Ameristar Casino in East Chicago soon will be available to anyone in Indiana wanting to wager a few bucks on the outcome of sporting events.

Penn National Gaming, the parent company of both Barstool and Ameristar, is planning to launch at 10 a.m. Tuesday the Barstool Sportsbook mobile application for Apple and Android devices, as well as desktop computers, pending final regulatory approval.

"We are thrilled to be launching our online Barstool Sportsbook in Indiana at the start of the NBA's new playoff format," said Jay Snowden, Penn National president and CEO.

"Our retail Barstool Sportsbooks at Ameristar Casino East Chicago and Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg have been very well received by our customers since opening this past December, and now Hoosiers from across the state will be able to engage with Dave Portnoy, Dan 'Big Cat' Katz, and all of the Barstool personalities through the Barstool Sportsbook app."

More than two dozen professional, amateur and college sports played in the United States and internationally are eligible for wagering in the Hoosier State.